As laughers go, this was a pretty good one. The San Diego State Aztecs overwhelmed Texas Southern from the opening tip and won 97-51 on Wednesday night to impro

As laughers go, this was a pretty good one.overwhelmed Texas Southern from the opening tip and won 97-51 on Wednesday night to improve to 5-0.

Latrell Davis scored 20 points to lead the Aztecs, who had six players in double figures and 10 players scoring overall. Here are three instant takeaways from the Aztecs’ wipeout win over the undermanned Texas Southern Tigers. The Aztecs didn’t have to leave San Diego County for their first five games. They now have five days to enjoy the victory while preparing for the schedule to get a whole lot tougher.

Also read San Diego State Aztecs showcase international roster and strong chemistry ahead of Texas Southern

They head to Las Vegas for their third appearance in the Players Era Festival. Their first game is Tuesday afternoon against Iowa State, which had been ranked No. 18 in The Associated Press preseason Top 25 before losing to Memphis. If the Aztecs beat the Cyclones, they will play Thursday against the winner of the game between Maryland and No. 8 Tennessee.

SDSU will play again on Friday with the matchup to be determined from among Oregon, St. John’s, Texas Tech or Louisville. The Aztecs are off to a 5-0 start for the third time in Brian Dutcher’s 10-season tenure as head coach. No matter how many more games the Aztecs win during this streak, it’s highly unlikely they’ll match their 26-0 start in 2019-2020, when they were the nation’s last undefeated team. That streak ended with a home loss to UNLV.

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The Aztecs never got to show how truly good they were that year, when they ultimately went 30-2, because the NCAA Tournament was canceled due to the pandemic. The Aztecs raced to a 9-0 lead on a layup by Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry with less than two minutes gone, forcing Texas Southern to call a timeout.

The Aztecs pushed the lead to 18-4 at the 15:40 mark, and a reverse dunk by Cherry on an alley-opp pass by Davis made it 30-12. The Aztecs had three players score in double figures and eight points overall in taking a 57-23 halftime lead. Texas Southern guard Karris Bilal was held to 22 points after he scored a career-high 36 points on 16 of 27 shooting in a 97-92 loss at UC San Diego on Monday night.

The Iowa State game will tip off at 2:30 p.m. PT Tuesday and be shown on ESPNU.