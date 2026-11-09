San Diego State Hosts Colorado at Bill Walton Classic

The San Diego State Aztecs faced the Colorado Buffaloes at Pechanga Arena on November 7, 2026, during the annual Bill Walton Classic basketball event.

San Diego State hosted the Colorado Buffaloes for a high-profile collegiate basketball contest at Pechanga Arena on Saturday, November 7, 2026. The matchup served as the centerpiece of the annual Bill Walton Classic, bringing together two prominent programs from the Mountain West and Pac-12 conferences for a night of intense athletic competition in San Diego, California.

Key Players and Game Action

The San Diego State Aztecs fielded a roster featuring key contributors such as Bear Cherry, who wore jersey number forty-five, and guard Latrell Davis, donning number five. Bear Cherry was seen driving to the basket and attempting shots against Colorado defenders, while Latrell Davis displayed aggressive perimeter play, including a successful three-point shot that sparked celebration among the SDSU bench and teammates. Isaiah Sy, wearing number thirteen, was also a focal point for the Aztecs, taking jump shots and contesting plays against Colorado's Josiah Sanders, who wore number five.

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Colorado countered with efforts from players like Jalin Holland, who wore number eleven, and Goc Malual, who wore number eight. Jalin Holland was involved in physical play, drawing fouls from SDSU guard Latrell Davis. The Buffaloes also saw action from Barrington Hargress, wearing number twenty-four, and Noah Feddersen, who wore number thirty-four, as they looked to contain the Aztecs' offensive drives. Chance Gladden, wearing number two for San Diego State, was observed driving to the basket and celebrating after significant plays, adding to the team's dynamic on the court.

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Coaching and Historical Significance

San Diego State head coach Brian Dutcher was present on the sidelines, closely monitoring his players' performance and making tactical adjustments throughout the contest. The event holds deep historical resonance for the San Diego basketball community, as it honors the legacy of the legendary Coach Bill Walton. During the event, the connection between past and present was visibly celebrated when former SDSU coach Steve Fisher was seen embracing Lori Walton and Ella Walton. This interaction highlighted the personal connections that bind the Bill Walton Classic to the broader history of college basketball in California.

Atmosphere and Fan Engagement

The atmosphere at Pechanga Arena was charged with fan energy, as spectators watched the intense back-and-forth action between the two teams. The crowd witnessed not only the athletic prowess of the players but also unique moments of fan expression, such as Dean Jones sporting a tie-dyed headband, which added to the festive environment of the weekend. The public address announcer, Bruce Binkowski, worked to keep the audience engaged throughout the game, contributing to the professional and lively setting of the Bill Walton Classic. The presence of dedicated fans underscored the strong local support for San Diego State athletics and the enduring appeal of collegiate basketball in the region.