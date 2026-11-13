San Diego State Football Attendance Plummets as Branding and Magnetism Falter

San Diego State football faces declining attendance at Snapdragon Stadium despite a strong 10-1 record over the last two years under coach Sean Lewis. Recent games have drawn crowds well below the 32,500-seat capacity, with averages dropping from 21,129 in 2022 to 17,386 in 2025. Critics attribute the lack of fan engagement to the absence of a recognizable team brand and magnetic personalities, contrasting SDSU's current anonymity with the star-driven eras of USC and the Chargers.

player ready... Thank you, readers, for answering the call for feedback regarding San Diego State football’s attendance woes. The Aztecs will play their final home game of the regular season Saturday against Utah State.

The turnstile count was just 8,532 for the prior home game, a 26-20 victory over fellow Pac-12 school Washington State on a warm, misty Halloween night in Mission Valley. San Diego State is 10-1 over the last two years under coach Sean Lewis. But holiday conflicts and damp weather notwithstanding, disappointing turnstile counts have been SDSU’s norm in 32,500-seat Snapdragon Stadium.

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SDSU drew 19,022 for the season opener against Portland State, 17,567 for Texas State, 14,181 for Fresno State and 17,124 for James Madison. SDSU’s average turnstile counts since moving into Snapdragon: 21,129 , 17,068 , 16,767 and 17,386 . Sean Lewis of San Diego State celebrates with The Old Oil Can trophy after the Aztecs’ defeated Fresno State during their game at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 17, 2026 in San Diego, California.

People like winners and engage with magnetic people. SDSU football seems to lack both right now. SDSU sports does not have a recognizable brand or any degree of magnetism. The SAN DIEGO STATE in block letters across shoulder pads for years was about as engaging as a buggy whip.

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Do USC, UCLA and others need to spell it out or explain a helmet design? When were the Chargers most popular? Don Coryell, “Bambi” , Dan Fouts, and Junior . USC’s quotable coach John McKay had Tailback U. Now that was a brand built on people that sparked excitement, allegiance and support.

SDSU? Three anonymous quarterbacks this year. And how many San Diegans can name a recent head coach? Don Coryell probably still has the greatest name ID among many, I suspect.

Years ago, the Holiday Bowl had San Diegans talking about “that track meet again last night” when 91 points were scored. A great bowl brand like no other. The Poinsettia Bowl?

“Northern Illinois is coming to town? ” Yep, three times in nine years and lost all three by a combined score of 113-28. Basketball? UCLA had John Wooden, Lew Alcindor, Bill Walton, the Final Four only five years ago, etc. Well-recognized Steve Fisher retired from full houses.

SDSU’s roster today features strangers from other hemispheres who may be gone in an NIL season or two. I believe another factor should be considered re: SDSU — namely, the professionalization of NCAA football. Before the era of million-dollar payments to players playing for a “college” team, many, if not most, Division I teams could harbor realistic or semi-realistic hopes of relevance late in the season.

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Now, the best Aztec football fans can realistically hope for is a berth in the Dreamscape New Mexico Bowl. Not a very appealing recruitment pitch, either. Perhaps more importantly, before the days of “play for pay”, true fans got to know the players and coaches in a program over four or five years, watching them develop individually and as a unit.

Now, small and mid-major “college” rosters undergo vast turnover annually, with the mid-majors getting picked apart by the big-boy booster clubs. The painful reality is that small and mid-major colleges cannot compete with the Power 5 in football. Our beloved Aztecs are essentially a low minor-league professional football team, the NCAA football equivalent of the Lake Elsinore Storm. Of course, the fact that the Aztecs charge more for tickets and beer than the Storm does not help the former’s attendance.

I suspect, however, that Aztec football games at Snapdragon will never average more than 20,000 in turnstile count even if ticket prices were reduced to Storm levels. I would not fault or criticize SDSU state or local officials for their investment in Mission Valley, however, as the devaluation wreaked by the professionalization of NCAA football and basketball could not reasonably have been foreseen.

Kainoa Davis #88 of San Diego State gives a high five before taking the field prior to the game against Washington State at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 31, 2026 in San Diego, California. The NIL scheme only served to hasten college sports’ downhill slide into just another “money pit. ” That new attitude has destroyed what was a mainstay in college sports — loyalty!

So when athletes do not exhibit loyalty to the school giving them a scholarship for a free education, and now, on top of that, the payment of “tribute,” why should fans or just plain ol’ sports lovers show loyalty to those teams when the players are here today, gone tomorrow? How can a player develop a following of fans in that kind of atmosphere? Football and basketball are the worst offenders.