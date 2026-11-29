The San Diego State Aztecs need to quickly move past Saturday’s disappointing performance in a 20-14 loss at Washington State and hope that running back Javion

Nov 21, 2026; Boise, Idaho, USA; San Diego State Aztecs running back Javion Kinnard runs for a first down during the second half versus the Boise State Broncos at Albertsons Stadium.

| IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connectneed to quickly move past Saturday’s disappointing performance in a 20-14 loss at Washington State and hope that running back Javion “Chop” Kinnard is healthy enough to play in Friday night’s Pac-12 Conference Championship Game at Boise State. Kinnard turned a screen pass from Stone Saunders into a 66-yard touchdown on SDSU’s second possession for a 7-0 but then got injured at some point.

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With one of their two best running backs out, and Saunders otherwise struggling in the passing game, the Aztecs were trampled by WSU’s running game that piled up 338 yards. That included 185 yards by quarterback Julian Dugger, who came in after starter Owen Eshelman injured his right knee on the Cougars’ third play from scrimmage. Coach Sean Lewis didn’t offer any specifics on Kinnard’s injury.