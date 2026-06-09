San Diego State Class of 2027 football tracker: Aztecs already up to 15 commitments

SDSU has received commitments for the Class of 2027 from more than a dozen high school recruits and is expecting commitments from nearly a dozen more before the end of June.

San Diego State’s Class of 2027 football commitments SDSU has received commitments for the Class of 2027 from more than a dozen high school recruits.

The Aztecs are expecting commitments from nearly a dozen more players before the end of the month. The NCAA’s early signing period is Dec. 3-5. Threat to score whenever he gets his hands on the ball. Had 57 receptions for 1,312 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Dual-sports athlete throws the shot put on the Mavericks track and field team. Fits the profile of big SDSU tight ends with a block-first mentality. Totaled 70 tackles, including 21 for a loss, with 6 1/2 sacks and eight hurries. Earned second-team all-CIF honors after catching 49 passes for 1,242 yards and 12 TDs.

Second-team all-CIF selection on defense last year, though he’s also a talented wide receiver and kick returner. Passed for 3,491 yards with 55 touchdowns and only three interceptions, according to MaxPreps.com. He also rushed for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns while leading the Knights to a 12-1 record. Had 25 tackles with eight passes defended.

Picked Aztecs over four other schools, including Pac-12 rivals Colorado State and Oregon State. Totaled 45 tackles, including 4 1/2 tackles for loss, with four interceptions and four passes defended. Made 65 receptions for 1,094 yards and 11 touchdowns. Two-way standout had 34 receptions for 793 yards and six touchdowns as a wide receiver and made 23 tackles as a defensive back.

Active defender who had 89 solo tackles last season and assisted on more than 100 others. Also played running back, rushing for 979 yards and 11 TDs. Had 55 tackles, including 25 tackles for loss, with 16 quarterback hurries and 5 1/2 sacks. Fits profile of SDSU O-line recruits who are tall as well as big.

Did not allow a sacks and earned first-team all-conference recognition. Played four games last season, totaled 16 tackles with eight tackles for loss, five quarterback hurries and three sacks.





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