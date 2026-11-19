San Diego State defeated Texas Southern 97-51 at Viejas Arena, building a 57-23 halftime lead while wearing Nike N7 turquoise uniforms for Native American Heritage Month. The Aztecs improved to 5-0, addressing early issues with turnovers, rebounding and Luka Skoric's jump shot, while Texas Southern fell to 1-5.

Bear Cherry of San Diego State dunks against Ben Vungo of Texas Southern at Viejas Arena on Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2026 in San Diego, California.

Here’s how the opening two minutes went after San Diego State won the tip against Texas Southern on Wednesday night at Viejas Arena:And it didn’t really get much better for the visitors from Houston, losing 97-51 to undefeated SDSU two days after scoring 92 points and playing UC San Diego to a five-point game just up the freeway. It gets harder – significantly harder – from here.

Also read San Diego State Aztecs showcase international roster and strong chemistry ahead of Texas Southern

The Tigers entered the night 311 in the Kenpom metric out of 365 Division I programs. SDSU’s next six opponents, starting with Iowa State on Tuesday afternoon at the Players Era 16 in Las Vegas, are all 107 or better.

The Aztecs returned to their winning ways in their annual game wearing Nike N7 turquoise uniforms in honor of Native American Heritage Month and helped erase the stinging memories of last year’s debacle, a double-overtime home loss to the Troy Trojans that no doubt was a factor in missing the NCAA Tournament. The turquoise signifies harmony, and the Aztecs certainly exuded that in racing to a 57-23 halftime lead with 14 assists on 20 baskets.

Advertisement

Three vexing issues through the early season all showed improvement: turnovers, rebounding and Luka Skoric’s jump shot. The Aztecs had just three turnovers in the opening 20 minutes after committing six Sunday against New Mexico State at Oceanside’s Frontwave Arena but 15, 20 and 15 in the three games before that. They crushed the Tigers, statistically one of the nation’s worst rebounding teams, on the boards, holding a 27-13 margin at intermission.

Of the Aztecs’ first eight missed shot, they got offensive rebounds on seven of them. And Skoric had 10 points in nine first-half minutes, going 3 of 3 behind the arc after entering the night 2 of 10. It was 18-6 at the first media timeout … then 28-8 … then 37-12 … then 50-17 with 4½ minutes still left in the half.

Two of Texas Southern’s points came on a technical foul against Bear Cherry for flexing one arm after a lob dunk, marking the second straight game an Aztec has been T’ed up for a seemingly benign celebration. It turned out, it wasn’t even Cherry’s best dunk.

A few minutes late, he threw down a reverse jam over his head on a lob from Latrell Davis to cap perfect execution of SDSU’s press break. That wasn’t even Davis’ best assist. A few minutes later, he lost his dribble and dove on the floor to retrieve the ball near the basket … and, still prone, found Isaiah Sy on the opposite wing for a 3.

Advertisement

The lead ballooned into the 40s midway through the second half, only for Texas Southern’s Trevon Lewis to be helped off with an ankle injury and starting guard Jason Kimbrough Jr. to foul out. They had 102 against Cal State Fullerton in the opener, the first time they hit triple figures in regulation against a Div. I opponent since … beating Texas State 103-64 here in 2018.