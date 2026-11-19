San Diego State Aztecs secure a commanding victory over Texas Southern Tigers at Viejas Arena on November 18, 2026, showcasing strong individual performances from Latrell Davis and Bear Cherry.

San Diego State University men's basketball team delivered a dominant performance against Texas Southern University on Wednesday, November 18, 2026, at Viejas Arena in San Diego, California. The Aztecs controlled the pace and intensity throughout the contest, leveraging their home-court advantage to secure a decisive win in front of an engaged local crowd.

Key Players Deliver Strong Performances

Latrell Davis emerged as a primary offensive threat for San Diego State, successfully sinking crucial three-point shots that shifted momentum in favor of the home team. His ability to stretch the defense created significant open opportunities for his teammates, highlighting his growing importance to the Aztecs' offensive scheme during the early stages of the season.

Also read San Diego State Blows Out Texas Southern 97-51

Bear Cherry provided a powerful interior presence, executing high-impact dunks against Texas Southern defenders including Ben Vungo. His physical play in the paint not only contributed to the team's scoring but also served as a morale booster for the squad, as seen when he celebrated aggressively after breaking through the defensive line to score.

Tactical Breakdown and Defensive Efforts

Isaiah Sy played a pivotal role in both offensive and defensive transitions, frequently directing the floor and looking toward the Texas Southern bench to assert dominance. His court vision and shooting accuracy added another layer of complexity to the Aztecs' attack, forcing the Tigers to adjust their defensive strategies repeatedly throughout the game.

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Luca Vincini and David Torresani also contributed significantly, taking contested shots and creating scoring chances against disciplined Texas Southern defenses. The team's ability to maintain high energy levels in the fourth quarter was evident, as they refused to let the competition slacken even with a comfortable lead.

Team Dynamics and Future Outlook

The synergy among San Diego State players was on full display, particularly during coordinated celebrations involving Chance Gladden, Elzie Harrington, Isaiah Sy, and Latrell Davis. This cohesion suggests a well-practiced unit that communicates effectively on both ends of the court, a trait that will be vital for the upcoming conference schedule.

Thokbor Majak added depth to the roster's offensive output, taking difficult shots and maintaining the pressure on Texas Southern's defensive rotations. The combined efforts of the bench and starters ensured that the Aztecs never lost control of the game, setting a positive tone for the remainder of the season.