San Diego State Aztecs Beat Cal State Fullerton in Season Opener at Viejas Arena

The San Diego State Aztecs basketball team secured a season-opening win against the Cal State Fullerton Titans on November 3, 2026, at Viejas Arena, showcasing key player performances.

The San Diego State Aztecs officially launched their 2026-2027 basketball season on Tuesday, November 3, at Viejas Arena in San Diego with a commanding victory over the Cal State Fullerton Titans. The arena was filled with an electric atmosphere as supporters gathered early to witness the first competitive action of the year. The team displayed immediate cohesion and skill, setting a positive tone for the challenges ahead in the upcoming schedule.

Latrell Davis, wearing number 5 for the Aztecs, served as a primary offensive focal point during the contest. He aggressively drove to the basket and successfully shot past defenders from the Titans to maintain offensive control. The Cal State Fullerton defense attempted to disrupt this flow with efforts from players like Matthew Willenborg and Christian Williams.

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Bear Cherry, donning number 45 for San Diego State, established clear dominance in the paint throughout the first half of the game. He demonstrated significant vertical prowess by shooting directly over Christian Williams and later rising above Matthew Willenborg to score efficiently. This interior presence forced the Titans to repeatedly adjust their defensive schemes and helped control the rebounding battle.

Tae Simmons, wearing number 8, brought a dynamic and fast-paced element to the Aztec offense in the second half. He utilized his speed and agility to drive past Titans defenders, culminating in a powerful dunk that energized the home crowd. His performance extended beyond scoring, as he actively engaged in the physical aspects of the game and reacted to official calls when fouls were committed.

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Photographer Denis Poroy captured the intensity of the game for The San Diego Union-Tribune, documenting key moments including Latrell Davis shooting past Matthew Willenborg. The images also highlighted Bear Cherry shooting over Christian Williams and Matthew Willenborg, as well as Tae Simmons driving past defenders. These visuals provide a clear record of the Aztecs' physical and strategic approach during the season opener.

The San Diego State squad displayed strong chemistry in the final minutes, with a notable celebration involving Chance Gladden, Bear Cherry, and Tae Simmons. This camaraderie underscored the high morale within the locker room and the team's readiness for the rest of the non-conference schedule. Fans leaving the arena expressed optimism about the balanced attack and defensive intensity shown against a tough opponent.

Defensive efforts were also evident as Elzie Harrington, number 3 for the Aztecs, faced tight defense from Titans players Tiernan Stynes and Matthew Willenborg. The Titans, including players like Christian Williams and Matthew Willenborg, attempted to maintain control but were ultimately outmatched by the Aztecs' cohesive team play. The victory serves as a significant confidence booster for the program as they move forward.