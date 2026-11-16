San Diego State Aztecs Basketball Team Prepares for Upcoming Game

The San Diego State Aztecs basketball team is getting ready for their next game. Key details include Mark Lavrenov leading in scoring and rebounding, Jason Hooten in his fourth year as head coach, and the team's struggles with turnovers. They are playing at Frontwave Arena as part of the Compete 4 Cause Classic, projected to win against an opponent from Conference USA.

Latrell Davis of San Diego State poses for a photo during San Diego State’s basketball media day on campus Tuesday, Oct. 13, 2026 in San Diego, California.

SDSU leads 5-3. The most recent meeting was in the opening round of the 2014 NCAA Tournament in Spokane, Wash. , a 73-69 Aztecs win in overtime. They beat Division II Western New Mexico in the opener, then got blown out by Gonzaga 109-68 and lost a nail-biter against rival UTEP 60-58 on Thursday after going scoreless for the final 2:58.

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Jermaine Washington missed a 3-pointer at the buzzer for the win. Mark Lavrenov, a 6-foot-8 transfer from Sacramento State, is the leading scorer and rebounder . DJ Dudley, a transfer guard from Louisiana Tech and a preseason all-conference pick, averages 12.0 points. Washington, who grew up in Hemet, is the only other player in double figures at 10.0.

Jason Hooten is in his fourth year as head coach. They’ve struggled even more than SDSU to take care of the ball, averaging turnovers on 28.5% of possessions, which currently ranks 359th out of 365 Division I programs. . The Aggies were picked to finish sixth in the Conference USA coaches poll after going 16-16 overall and finishing eighth at 8-12 last season.

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However, they’re currently second-best in the league at 140 in the Kenpom metric, which projects a 78-68 SDSU victory. This is their third of at least a dozen road games this season and the second in as many weekends in a San Diego County venue other than Viejas Arena. Last Saturday, they beat Colorado 77-66 at Pechanga Arena in the Bill Walton Classic. The Frontwave game is called Compete 4 Cause Classic.

Because of an arena conflict, the Aztecs weren’t able to practice at Frontwave on Saturday and went there last week instead to familiarize themselves with the sightlines. Several current Aztecs were teammates with New Mexico State players: Jeremiah “Bear” Cherry with Lavrenov at Sacramento State last season, Latrell Davis with Washington and 7-0 Adrame Diongue at San Jose State in 2024-25, and Tae Simmons with DeLan Grant at Heritage Christian High School in Northridge.

The focus, once again, is limiting turnovers after coughing up 15, 20 and 15 in the opening three games —16 total more than their opponents. Freshman Zach White has yet to play in the regular season but returned to practice and is expected to be available.