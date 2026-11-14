San Diego State adds recruit with strong ties to one of its most memorable basketball teams

Not quite two months after announcing his commitment, three-star wing Davey Harris of the class of 2027 made it official on Friday by signing with the San Diego

Not quite two months after announcing his commitment, three-star wing Davey Harris of the class of 2027 made it official on Friday by signing with the The program announced the signing on its X account when it posted a picture of Harris in a black No. 0 jersey, with a basketball propped on his left shoulder, with the large headline: SIGNED.

Harris’ commitment back on Sept. 22 made news because his coach at Windward School in Los Angeles is none other than D.J. Gay, who captained the 2010-11 Aztecs team that included Kawhi Leonard and reached the Sweet 16 for the first time in school history. With that kind of pedigree, fans know that Harris has already heard plenty about the Aztecs style of ball, which starts with playing tough defense and rebounding, as well as selfless play.

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Harris is a 6-foot-5, 200-pound wing who is looking to build on his strong junior season. He missed his first two high school seasons with a knee injury but played so well last season that he received a slew of offers. The Aztecs beat out Pac-12 rivals Washington State, Colorado State and Boise State when Harris became the first class of 2027 recruit to commit.

Harris also had been sought by former Mountain West foes New Mexico and UNLV. as well as programs such as Duquesne and Stanford.

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“One thing I always tease Dutch about is he loves his big guards,” Gay told the San Diego Union-Tribune after Harris committed. “I know I wasn’t their top recruit when I came because of how small I was. But when it comes to Davey Harris, that’s a 6-6 grown man, with the strength where he could step on a Division I court right now and physically be OK.

January 19, 2011; San Diego, CA, USA; San Diego State Aztecs head coach Steve Fisher talks with guard D.J. Gay during the first half against the Air Force Falcons at Viejas Arena. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect “That transition that comes with strength and physicality? That’s not going to be a difficult transition for him,” Gay told the newspaper.

“He’s athletically gifted, plays above the rim, a natural scorer, a tough shot maker,” Gay told the newspaper. “When it comes to what San Diego State has built, the grittiness, the big, strong guards, the physicality, the defensive mindset, that’s who he is. He looks like a San Diego State player when you see him. ”The Aztecs have also landed commitments from class of 2027 big men Mahamadou Diop, a four-star, and Precious Sam.

The Aztecs will try to improve to 4-0 when they face New Mexico State at 1 p.m. Sunday at Frontwave Arena in Oceanside in northern San Diego County. Bernie Wilson recently retired from The Associated Press after nearly 41 years, including stops in Spokane, Los Angeles and, for the final 33 years, San Diego. He grew up in Coeur d'Alene and graduated from the University of Idaho.