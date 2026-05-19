San Diego Shooting: Hate Crime Investigation at Islamic Center of San Diego

A hate crime investigation is underway after a shooting incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego, where a security guard and two other individuals were found dead. The suspects, believed to be teens, killed themselves before being found by responding officers. The case is being treated as a hate crime due to generalized hate rhetoric and a note left by one of the suspects.

May 18, 2026 at 5:16 PM, People stand behind police tape at the scene of a shooting outside the Islamic Center of San Diego. Children hold hands as they walk near the scene.

Police stage at the scene. People carry weapons at the scene. A woman watches from a distance. Before killing themselves a few blocks away, the suspects were reported missing by the mother of one of them.

The case is being investigated as a hate crime. About two hours before the attack, the mother of one of the suspects called police to report that her son was missing, fearing he might be suicidal. The Islamic Center of San Diego is the largest mosque in San Diego County. Responding officers found three victims at the mosque and the two teens dead of apparently self-inflicted gunshot wounds in a vehicle nearby.

The Al Rashid School of the Islamic Center offers courses in Arabic language, Islamic studies, and the Quran for students ages 5 and up. The mosque is in a neighborhood with Middle Eastern restaurants and markets. The Imam and the Council on American-Islamic Relations in San Diego express concern for the safety of all places of worship. The suspects are believed to be teens





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Islamic Center Of San Diego Hate Crime Shooting Suspects Teens Al Rashid School Quran Arabic Language Islamic Studies Middle Eastern Restaurants And Markets Council On American-Islamic Relations Imam Taha Hassane

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