San Diego Safe Sleeping Camps Face Lawsuit Amid Claims of Uninhabitable Conditions

Lawsuit alleges San Diego's homeless safe sleeping camps lack basic necessities, pose health and safety risks

Eight individuals currently residing at San Diego's designated safe sleeping camps for the homeless have filed a lawsuit alleging deplorable conditions within these facilities. The lawsuit, filed Monday in San Diego federal court, accuses the city of San Diego, along with Dreams for Change and the Downtown San Diego Partnership, of creating an 'inaccessible and inhumane environment' at the two safe sleeping lots situated near Balboa Park.

The plaintiffs contend that the camps, operating under the name 'Safe Sleeping Program,' fall drastically short of providing adequate safety and well-being for their inhabitants. The complaint outlines a litany of concerns, including inadequate food provisions, insufficient shelter from the elements, and conditions deemed uninhabitable for people with disabilities. It alleges that the sites are overrun with rodents, pose a fire hazard due to tents being positioned too closely together, and are located on challenging terrain, making navigation difficult for individuals with mobility impairments. The lawsuit further states that limited shade on-site offers scant respite from the summer heat, while the tents themselves fail to provide adequate protection from rainfall.Residents interviewed paint a harrowing picture of the conditions within the camps. Laura Zaleta, who is herself experiencing homelessness, expressed her dissatisfaction with the program, stating, 'There's no place to cool off,' and 'There's no place to stay hydrated. My meal yesterday: I ate an English muffin.' Zaleta also revealed difficulties accessing sanitary facilities, mentioning that the sole functioning shower had been out of order for two months, reportedly leading to skin sores. City staff, in response to NBC 7's inquiry, asserted their commitment to addressing these concerns. They stated that a contracted pest control vendor visits the sites multiple times per month and that they take all claims of unsafe conditions seriously. They also emphasized that the safety and well-being of program participants are their top priority. The city further pointed out that the program provides meals, bathrooms, showers, and laundry facilities. However, the lawsuit alleges that residents' complaints seeking improvements have often been ignored and, in some instances, met with retaliation from staff members who allegedly discarded personal belongings





