Hope you have some outdoor plans this Sunday! Wet weather will be moving in tonight, and sticking around for the rest of the week.

Hope you get your outdoor plans done this Sunday! Wet weather will be moving in tonight, and sticking around for the rest of the week.

Here are your weather headlines: Temperatures won’t be as warm as we saw on Saturday. Highs along our coastline today will be in the mid to low 70s, while our inland spots will reach into the mid to upper 70s. The mountains will be mainly in the mid 60s. Desert communities will be the warmest of us all, with highs in the upper 70s and low 80s.

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A chance of showers moves in late Sunday night continuing into Monday. This first storm will bring light to moderate isolated showers with rainfall accumulations mostly less than a quarter of an inch. Storm two will be more impactful, with an atmospheric river bringing moderate to heavy widespread rain, possible thunderstorms, and strong winds. Tuesday will be the highest impact day, with showers continuing into Wednesday.