While the worst of the tides and waves is over, minor coastal flooding still possible Saturday. Pattern shifts to days of wet weather starting Sunday night.

Weather Headlines: While the worst of the big waves and high tides is over, elevated surf and tides continue through Saturday. A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 4pm Saturday for waves of 4 to 8 feet and high tides between 7 and 7.1' just after 11 a.m., leading to minor to locally moderate coastal flooding.

Be prepared for road closures, stay off rock walls and jetties, watch for sneaker waves, don't drive through flooded areas, and use sandbags or barriers to protect property. This is after record high tides on Wednesday in La Jolla and San Diego. Preliminary reports show San Diego tides reached 8.65' eclipsing the previous high of 8.52' set on October 27th. La Jolla hit 8.11' to knock off the 7.98' record on October 27th.

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On Friday, tides hit 8.09' in San Diego and 7.52' in La Jolla. It was an exceptionally warm Black Friday with temperatures soaring into the 80s for most of the county. Santee hit 90 degrees while Pala hit 91 and was the warmest spot in the country! It won't be as warm on Saturday, but still 5 to 10 degrees above average with mostly cloudy skies.