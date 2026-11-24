Record-high King Tides and building surf will bring a greater threat of coastal flooding Wednesday and Thursday morning. Warmer by Thanksgiving.

Weather Headlines: The big story this week will be the record-high King Tides bringing the threat of significant coastal flooding during morning high tides. Preliminary Tuesday morning high tide was shy of the record set back in October by 0.01 feet, hitting 7.97 feet in La Jolla.

Morning high tides are expected to peak Wednesday morning at 8.1 feet at 8:29am. Thursday high tides will reach around 8 feet at 9:15am and lower to 7.65 feet at 10:05am Friday in La Jolla. A Coastal Flood Warning is in effect until 1pm Friday due to these high tides between 7.9 and 8.3 feet. Significant to locally extreme coastal flooding will be a concern during morning high tides.

Also read El Niño and king tides threaten California coast ahead of Thanksgiving

In addition to building tides, surf will also build with a High Surf Advisory in effect from 1pm Wednesday until 4am Friday for waves of 6 to 8 feet by Wednesday afternoon, becoming larger on Thursday when sets could reach up to 12 feet! Thanksgiving morning will bring the greatest concern of coastal flooding due to the combination of high tides and large waves.

Be prepared for road closures, stay off rock walls and jetties, watch for sneaker waves, don't drive through flooded areas, and use sandbags or barriers to protect property. Weather this week will be beautiful! Expect 70s for most of the county, turning warmer for Thanksgiving and Friday. High pressure with weak Santa Ana winds will lead to the warmer weather this week, with weak to mild Santa Ana winds returning Thursday and Friday.

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For Thanksgiving, expect sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s to low-80s at the coast, low to mid-80s inland, 60s in the mountains and around 80 degrees in the deserts. Warmer on Friday with more 80s at the coast and mid-80s inland, near 70 in the mountains and still around 80 in the deserts. The storm door may swing back open next week, with the chance of mostly light showers Sunday night into Monday.

A more impactful storm could bring more widespread rain Tuesday into Wednesday, with a couple more storms potentially bringing more days of rain to follow. Wednesday's Highs: Coast: 70-75° Inland: 70-77° Mountains: 55-68° Deserts: 74-77° Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.