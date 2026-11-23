Record-high King Tides with building surf will bring major to locally extreme coastal flooding this week. Warming up across the county through the week.

Weather Headlines: The big story this week will be the record-high King Tides bringing the threat of significant coastal flooding during morning high tides. Morning high tides will be reaching record levels Tuesday through Thursday, in addition waves will be building Wednesday and Thursday, leading to even greater threat of flooding.

A Coastal Flood Advisory will end at 4am Tuesday for tides exceeding 7 feet and waves of 3 to 5 feet leading to minor coastal flooding. That will be upgraded to a Coastal Flood Warning from 4am Tuesday until 1pm Thursday for morning high tides topping out between 7.9 to 8.3 feet. These are record high water levels, surpassing the record which was just set in October.

Also read SoCal coast braces for potentially record-breaking king tides through Thanksgiving week

Significant to locally extreme coastal flooding will be a concern during morning high tides. In addition to building tides, surf will also build with a High Surf Advisory in effect from 1pm Wednesday until 4am Friday for waves of 6 to 8 feet and on Thursday sets could reach up to 12 feet! High surf and high tides brings an even greater concern of impactful coastal flooding.

Be prepared for road closures, stay off rock walls and jetties, watch for sneaker waves, don't drive through flooded areas, and use sandbags or barriers to protect property. Weather this week is going to be beautiful! Temperatures will be trending in the 70s for most of the county, turning warmer for Thanksgiving and Friday. High pressure with weak Santa Ana winds will lead to the warmer weather this week, with weak to mild Santa Ana winds Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

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For Thanksgiving, you can expect sunny skies and temperatures in the mid-70s to low-80s at the coast, upper-70s to mid-80s inland, 60s in the mountains and around 80 degrees in the deserts. Warmer on Friday when we'll see more 80s at the coast and mid-80s inland, near 70 in the mountains and still around 80 in the deserts.

The storm door may be swinging back open next week with the chance of mostly light showers Sunday night into Monday with potentially more days of rain next week. Tuesday's Highs: Coast: 70-74° Inland: 69-76° Mountains: 50-66° Deserts: 72-76° Follow ABC 10News Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.