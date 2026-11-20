King Tides build Sunday into next week bringing the threat of minor to significant coastal flooding, especially next week when the tides peak over 8 feet.

Weather Headlines: Chilly Saturday morning will turn into a pleasant afternoon with temperatures trending near to 10 degrees below normal. A weak storm will bring a chance of mostly light showers Sunday night into Monday morning with rainfall accumulations less than a quarter of an inch.

King Tides next week are expected to top out over 8 feet when they peak Tuesday through Thursday bringing the threat of significant coastal flooding. Coastal Flood Advisory in effect from 4am Sunday until 4am Tuesday for tides exceeding 7 feet and waves of 3 to 5 feet leading to minor coastal flooding. Higher tides Tuesday through Thursday will bring the threat of significan coastal flooding with a Coastal Flood Watch in effect from 4am Tuesday until 1pm Thursday.

Also read San Rafael urges public to prepare for incoming king tides, more rain Thanksgiving week

This will likely be upgraded to a warning in the next day or two. Tides are expected to reach between 7.9 to 8.2 feet with the greatest threat of flooding during the morning high tides. Waves are also expected to build above 5 feet on Thursday which will increase the threat of flooding. Another chance of light showers arrives Wednesday morning before we warm up and dry out for a very nice Thanksgiving holiday.

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Thanksgiving looks to be pleasant, though there will be storms nearby, so our forecast may change. For now, you can expect sunny skies and highs in the 70s for the coast, inland and deserts and 50s in the mountains. Saturday's Highs: Coast: 67-70° Inland: 64-71° Mountains: 46-61° Deserts: 70-73° Follow ABC 10News Chief Meteorologist Megan Parry on Facebook at Megan Parry 10News, Instagram @mis_meg_wx and Twitter @10NewsParry.