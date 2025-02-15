San Diego is set to charge residents for trash collection for the first time in over a century. While city leaders tout this as a necessary step to address budget challenges, critics argue it's a self-serving maneuver that prioritizes pension obligations over essential services.

San Diego is poised to implement charges for trash collection from single-family homes, marking a departure from over a century of free service. This move comes amidst a backdrop of budget constraints and a City Council eager to challenge Mayor Todd Gloria's handling of the city's finances. However, critics question whether this is genuine progress or a self-serving maneuver to mask deeper fiscal issues.

The City Council and Mayor Gloria appear committed to their roles as revenue generators for the city, prioritizing pension obligations over other essential services. They deflect responsibility for the budget deficits, blaming Proposition B, a voter-approved measure to curb pension costs by reducing retirement benefits for new hires, which was subsequently overturned by state courts. While City Hall insists Proposition B's failure was ultimately beneficial for the city by attracting and retaining skilled workers, many San Diegans disagree, pointing to the city's efficient operation during the measure's implementation.Furthermore, the proposed trash collection fees raise concerns about their impact on residents and the city's workforce. City leaders plan to increase monthly bills from $43 to $65 by 2027, and concurrently hire 130 additional employees. This expansion of the workforce will inevitably contribute to the ever-increasing annual pension payments. The lack of consideration for alternative cost-saving measures, such as contracting out services, further fuels skepticism. This situation calls for a bipartisan coalition of fiscally responsible individuals to challenge the status quo and demand greater transparency and accountability. A potential starting point could be a citizen-led initiative to limit the expansion of the city's trash workforce and mandate the use of private contractors. However, careful planning and execution are crucial to avoid repeating the pitfalls of Proposition B





