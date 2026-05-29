San Diego’s Michelin 3-star Addison named to North America’s ‘50 Best Restaurants’ list

Chef-director William Bradley’s Carmel Valley fine-dining spot was ranked No. 31 by the organization’s academy.

Chef-Director William Bradley at Addison by William Bradley, a Michelin three-star restaurant in San Diego’s Carmel Valley, that on Thursday, May 28, was ranked No. 31 on the list of North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026.

, San Diego’s only Michelin three-star restaurant, earned a new accolade on Thursday. It has been ranked No. 31 on the list oflist, which debuted in 2002 in the United Kingdom. The North American restaurant awards were selected by an academy of 300 restaurant industry experts in different regions of the U.S. and Canada.

In a call from New York City Friday morning, where he flew to accept the award Thursday night, Bradley said he was grateful to represent the first San Diego County restaurant ever recognized by the 50 Best organization.

“It’s something we never expected, but we work hard, and if things to come to fruition it’s amazing. It’s great for the team and it’s great for the city,” said Bradley, who is chef-director at Addison.to celebrate the restaurant’s 20th anniversary and debut the venue’s new no-reservations-required champagne lounge. The reopening is just in time for“The timing of this has been amazing,” Bradley said.

“We’re very lucky, very fortunate and blessed to have a renovation, a 20-year anniversary, to be on the list for North America and to be hosting the Michelin Guide awards next month. One day I’ll wake up from this dream I’m having. Until then, I’ll keep riding the wave as long as I can. ”.

The California gastronomy fine-dining venue earned its first star in 2019, when San Diego County restaurants first became eligible for Michelin awards, then its second star in 2021 and North America’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list includes eight other American three-star restaurants, including Chicago’s Smyth, which ranked No. 1 on the 50 Best list; Le Bernardin in New York, No. 14; SingleThread in Healdsburg, No. 16; Jungsik in New York, No. 18; Providence in Los Angeles, No. 32; Benu in San Francisco, No. 33; Atelier Crenn in San Francisco, No. 44; and Somni in Los Angeles, No. 26.

Atomix, a Michelin three-star restaurant in New York, was the only U.S. restaurant to make the World’s 50 Best List in 2025 . The 2026 World’s 50 Best awards have yet to be announced.





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