San Diego's Largest Mosque Transformed by Tragedy, Anger Over Anti-Muslim Hate

Three people were killed and two teenage shooters are dead after an attack at San Diego's largest mosque, which has been a refuge for immigrant families and interfaith gatherings. The community is mourning and there is anger over anti-Muslim hate perpetuated by some political leaders.

Worshipers attend an interfaith vigil near the Islamic Center of San Diego on May 19, 2026. Three people were killed and two shooters are dead after an attack the day before at San Diego ’s largest mosque.

San Diego’s largest mosque, long a refuge for immigrant families and interfaith gatherings, is now ringed with police tape after three people were killed shielding children from teenage gunmen. Worshipers describe the Islamic Center of San Diego as a second home — school, social hub and spiritual anchor — now transformed by trauma, grief and a determination to reclaim its peace.

The attack unfolded amid a surge in anti-Muslim rhetoric, online smear campaigns and record civil rights complaints, intensifying community anger at political leaders accused of ignoring escalating threats. The San Diego Islamic Center is typically a bustling crossroads, with kids in school, the faithful coming to pray and others simply taking part in cultural activity. But these days, the site is busy for another, much darker reason. The community is mourning.

An ever-growing pile of bouquets of lilies, daisies and sunflowers and notes sits at the base of a large palm tree outside the mosque gates. The entrance to the center remains cordoned off with yellow crime scene tape. No children are filing in to attend school. Now the parents approach slowly — with tears in their eyes — to pick up their children’s belongings and share their grief.

People leave flowers outside the Islamic Center of San Diego in the aftermath of a shooting on May 18, 2026. The center — its minaret visible for miles — draws congregants from across the globe. Many who worship at the mosque have immigrated to America from Gaza and other places besieged by violence. The expansive white building with its blue tiled roof has been the backdrop for daily connections to God, countless Eid celebrations and events that welcomed interfaith communities.

That sense of security was shattered Monday, when three people — a security guard, a longtime mosque employee and the husband of a teacher — were slain as they tried to prevent two teenage shooters from killing others, including dozens of children hiding in classrooms. Many congregants are still in a state of denial that the center — a place where they felt so safe — so quickly became the scene of violence and tragedy.

There’s also a simmering anger over anti-Muslim hate that has been embraced — and perpetuated — by some of the highest-ranking elected officials in the country. Imam Taha Hassane, wearing glasses, embraces a vigil attendee on May 19, 2026, a day after the deadly shooting at the Islamic Center of San Diego. Tamer Bar, 39, prays at the mosque at least two times a day.

His family back in Gaza faces violence on a daily basis, and he said the mosque offers respite from news of the painful destruction of his homeland. Omar Abusham, 23, has been going to the Islamic Center of San Diego since he was 3. His childhood memories, in many ways, revolve around the mosque. Tensions were also high at a news conference with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria on Monday.

A woman heckled the mayor just as he was about to speak and accused city leadership of ignoring concerns of Muslim and Palestinian communities.

‘Our Muslim brothers and sisters have been talking to you, for how long? ’ she shouted. Raqib Hameed Naik, the executive director of the Washington-based Center for the Study of Organized Hate, said anti-Muslim sentiment has reached a fever pitch in roughly the last year and has been more than 80 Republican elected officials online who have ‘used their platforms to promote dangerous narratives’ and helped bolster coordinated campaigns by right-wing social media influencers propagating conspiracy theories





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