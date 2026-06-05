San Diego's Housing Market Splinters as Luxury Sector Surges While Affordable Homes Lag

An analysis of San Diego County real estate reveals a stark K-shaped recovery, with record pending sales and faster turnover for homes over $2 million, while entry-level properties under $750,000 sit on the market longer despite increased inventory, highlighting a growing wealth divide in the housing market.

The San Diego County real estate market presents a striking divergence between luxury and affordable segments, a phenomenon experts link to a K-shaped economic recovery.

Data from Reports on Housing reveals a surge in pending sales for high-end properties. There were 232 pending sales for homes listed above $2 million, surpassing the previous record of 225 set in March 2022. This marks a significant increase from just 74 such pending sales when tracking began in March 2019. The velocity of these luxury transactions has also accelerated dramatically.

Homes priced between $2 million and $4 million now sell in an average of 87 days, down from 133 days last year. For the $4 million to $6 million tier, the average selling time dropped to 178 days from 308 days. Even properties exceeding $6 million are moving faster, with an average of 379 days on market compared to 633 days a year prior. In sharp contrast, the market for entry-level homes is slowing.

Properties priced at $750,000 or less are now taking 97 days to sell, up from 86 days the previous year. This bifurcation is attributed to a K-shaped economy, where affluent consumers see growing wealth while low- and middle-income households face financial pressure. Real estate analyst Steven Thomas of Reports on Housing notes that many high-net-worth individuals have benefited from substantial stock market gains and are diversifying into real estate.

He explains that San Diego County still offers relative value to wealthy buyers who might otherwise choose Orange or Los Angeles counties. The luxury segment, while not immune to broader headwinds like inflation, is experiencing a notable boost. In the past 30 days, there were 14 homes priced at $6 million and up in escrow, up from nine during the same period last year.

Importantly, this increase is not simply due to more supply; there were 177 listings in that price range over the last month, slightly fewer than the 190 listed a year earlier. Meanwhile, the lower end of the market is at a virtual standstill despite a larger inventory.

There were 2,037 homes for sale at $750,000 and below in May, up from 1,805 the previous year, compared to a decrease in the $2 million to $4 million segment from 688 to 550. Real estate agent Craig Lotzof, who sold a La Jolla mansion for $14.5 million in March, confirms that many high-net-worth individuals are relocating to San Diego. He cites businesspeople from Mexico seeking stability near the border and affluent former residents returning to the area.

The overall median home price for San Diego County has not kept pace with inflation and remains unchanged from March of last year, highlighting how luxury gains are occurring in isolation from the broader market. Two recent high-profile sales illustrate the upper echelon: a mansion at 1063 Ocean Blvd in Coronado sold for $28 million in May, and a newly built mansion at 6283 La Jolla Scenic Drive fetched $17 million.

The latter, a 6,315-square-foot home near Hotel del Coronado built in 2008, features a four-car garage, four bedrooms, and 4.5 bathrooms. The newly constructed La Jolla Scenic Drive property includes 19-foot ceilings, a dedicated housekeeper's quarters, three guestrooms, a 12-seat movie theater, a golf simulator, a dry sauna, a steam room, and a 60-foot pool. These sales underscore the robust activity in the luxury tier, even as more affordable segments struggle with affordability challenges and higher borrowing costs





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

San Diego Housing Market Luxury Real Estate Affordable Homes K-Shaped Economy Pending Sales Days On Market Home Prices Real Estate Trends High-Net-Worth Buyers

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego Primary: Republicans Lead in Key Races as Votes Continue to Be CountedSan Diego County voters favor Republicans in gubernatorial and congressional primaries, with tight races for state treasurer and controller. Incumbent Democrats hold leads in most legislative seats.

Read more »

Kevin Magnussen Making NASCAR Cup Series Debut at San DiegoFormer Formula 1 competitor Kevin Magnussen will take part in the inaugural NASCAR San Diego Weekend. Magnussen will drive the No. 91 Qualcomm Chevrolet for Tra

Read more »

How to enjoy the San Diego County Fair on a budget this summer seasonEnjoying the San Diego County Fair can get pricey, but there are ways to save money on tickets, food, and rides.

Read more »

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: A Peacetime Disaster In San Diego BayStream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, June 4, 2026 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV. A mix of poignant and dramatic stories: One of the worst peacetime disasters in the history of the United States Navy happened in San Diego Bay more than a century ago. A huge fire in balboa Park in the 1920s. The day Chula Vista was suddenly flooded with silver dollars.

Read more »