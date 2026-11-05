SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: The Military In San Diego

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 at 8:30 p.m. on KPBS TV. We explore the early 1891 military dwellings at lower lighthouses in Point Loma and Fort Rosecrans. We also answer the question of who the Spaniards tried to stop from settling in California in 1769. Also, discover why Balboa Park was used as a Naval Training Station.

We explore the early 1891 military dwellings at lower lighthouses in Point Loma and Fort Rosecrans. We also answer the question of who the Spaniards tried to stop from settling in California in 1769.

Also, discover why Balboa Park was used as a Naval Training Station. Join host Elsa Sevilla as she explores the military in San Diego. We explore the early 1891 military dwellings at lower lighthouses in Point Loma and Fort Rosecrans. We also answer the question of who the Spaniards tried to stop from settling in California in 1769.

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Also, discover why Balboa Park was used as a Naval Training Station.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier. You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7.

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We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account. SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES is an Emmy-nominated and award-winning documentary series like no other on local television.

The series explores and details the areas history dating back to the 16th century, focusing on the various groups of people living in the region. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000. She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV.