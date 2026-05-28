SAN DIEGO'S HISTORIC PLACES: San Diego's Asian-American History, 1880s-1900s

Stream now with KPBS+ / Watch Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 9 p.m. on KPBS TV. We follow the migration of Asian Americans to the San Diego region, and the impact they had in forming the city. Join us for detailed accounts on how San Diego's Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Filipino immigrants moved to the region.

To celebrate Asian Pacific Islander Heritage Month in May, host Elsa Sevilla, looks into San Diego's history as Chinese and Japanese immigrants arrived in San Diego during the 1880s.

Some came to work on the Transcontinental Railroad, the farming fields, fishing and other labor jobs. On this episode, we follow the migration of Asian Americans to the San Diego region, and the impact they had in forming the city. Join us for detailed accounts on how San Diego's Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Filipino immigrants moved to the region. At the turn of the 20th Century, Filipino students came to San Diego State University under an education program.

Join us for detailed accounts on how San Diego's Chinese, Japanese, Korean and Filipino immigrants moved to the region.designed for ease and enjoyment everywhere you watch including Roku, smart TVs and mobile devices. It’s locally curated for San Diego by the KPBS programming team. With a clean and intuitive design, discovering and enjoying KPBS and PBS content on-demand has never been easier.

You can also tune in live to watch our four TV channels in real time: KPBS, KPBS 2, Create, KPBS Kids 24/7. We also added a new channel - FNX . Yourworks on KPBS+ too! You’ll have access to even more great shows when you simply log in with your KPBS Passport account..

The series explores and details local history dating back to the 16th century and focuses on the various people living in the region. Each episode connects viewers to the area's past as Elsa visits historic sites, archives, museums, cemeteries and parks. Jen is a web producer at KPBS, responsible for program promotion, membership-related activities, and is the editor of the KPBS community calendar. Jen has worked at KPBS since 2000.

She is originally from Las Vegas and attended UNLV. KPBS keeps you informed with local stories you need to know about — with no paywall. Our news is free for everyone because people like you help fund it. Environment





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