The worst of the King Tides has wrapped up along our coastline, but big waves are still a concern on Saturday.

Weather Headlines: Happy Saturday! The worst of the King Tides has wrapped up along our coastline, but big waves are still a concern on Saturday.

A Beach Hazards Statement is in effect until 4pm Saturday for waves of 4 to 8 feet and high tides between 7 and 7.1' just after 11 a.m., leading to minor to locally moderate coastal flooding. Be prepared for road closures, stay off rock walls and jetties, watch for sneaker waves, don't drive through flooded areas, and use sandbags or barriers to protect property. We saw record high tides on Wednesday in La Jolla and San Diego.

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Preliminary reports show San Diego tides reached 8.65' eclipsing the previous high of 8.52' set on October 27th. La Jolla hit 8.11' to knock off the 7.98' record on October 27th. On Friday, tides hit 8.09' in San Diego and 7.52' in La Jolla. Turning to temperatures, Friday was a warm one- Pala hit 91° and was the warmest spot in the country!