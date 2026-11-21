The shutdown was confirmed by a Flock spokesperson on Friday following the San Diego City Council's unanimous vote on Monday to terminate the city's contract with Flock after pushback from community members.

A Flock Safety camera monitors a road in Abington Township, Pennsylvania. The township is ending its contract with Flock and removing the cameras. San Diego City Council's unanimous vote on MondayIn an emailed statement to NBC 7 on Friday, Flock Safety wrote,"All Flock services in San Diego have been deactivated and disconnected from the city’s smart streetlight cameras.

Flock does not own the cameras and the physical removal of the equipment is the responsibility of the city’s smart streetlight vendor.

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"On Tuesday, all SDPD officers had their access to automatic license plate reader data revoked, except for two administrators who were still closing out the system, San Diego police said. The vendors for each — Flock for ALPRs and Ubicquia for Smart Streetlights — said on Monday they would delete the data collected , respectively.

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“Within 24 hours of council’s vote our vendors will - they’ve already pledged they are ready to deactivate and delete any data,” Lyndsay Winkley of SDPD told councilmembers during Monday night’s meeting. “And then once that’s occurred, we have asked them to send us a formal notification of such, which we are happy to share with the council. ”