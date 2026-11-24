Standing outside the federal building downtown, some of San Diego’s representatives in the House on Monday outlined their priorities on immigration when Democrats retake control of Congress in January. At the same time inside, an immigration judge ordered two children, ages 9 and 15, deported back to Guatemala.

Peters, Vargas and Rep. -elect Marni von Wilpert said one of their priorities in the new Congress is to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, offering legal pathways to TPS holders and DACA recipients.

It’s been a major looming question since the midterm elections: what will Democrats do when it comes to ICE? On Monday, San Diego’s representatives outlined their plans. NBC 7’s Shelby Bremer has more. Standing outside the federal building downtown, some of San Diego’s representatives in the House on Monday outlined their priorities on immigration when Democrats retake control of Congress in January.

Also read Trump’s showdown with Congress is catching fire, weeks before Democrats take power

At the same time inside, an immigration judge ordered two children, ages 9 and 15, deported back to Guatemala.

“On Nov. 3rd, voters sent the president and they sent the nation a message: They reject President Trump and Republicans’ reckless, anti-American agenda,” said Rep. Scott Peters.

“It wasn’t just about cost. It’s about the way we’re treating people. ”at an ICE check-in. Video of three agents leading the boy, a third grader at Fay Elementary School in City Heights, into an elevator sparked outrage and protest.

“We don’t want murderers and rapists running around. Absolutely not,” Rep. Juan Vargas said Monday.

“We want them, of course, not to be in our society. I completely agree with that. That’s not who he’s going after. He’s going after a little boy, an 8-year-old boy.

Advertisement

” That child, who previously had Temporary Protected Status, was taken to a federal facility in Texas but has since been released to his family.

“He held me tight, so tight I had to tell him to loosen up,” said Guerline Jozef, of the Haitian Bridge Alliance, which advocated for his return. “And he said, ’Thank you, but I’m afraid. I’m afraid of what could happen again. Will they take me again?

’” Peters, Vargas and Rep. -elect Marni von Wilpert said one of their priorities in the new Congress is to pass the American Dream and Promise Act, offering legal pathways to TPS holders and DACA recipients. They also want to bar immigration arrests within 1,000 feet of so-called sensitive locations like schools, churches and hospitals, except in the case of an emergency.

“As this administration exploits the places we trust the most and turns them into hunting grounds, protecting our schools has to be a priority,” Peters said. “We demand safe passage for students, families and educators,” said Monique Barrett, president of the San Diego Education Association. “Advance comprehensive immigration reform. Protect due process.

Prevent family separation. Use your oversight authority. ” The members of Congress said they also wanted to investigate conditions at detention centers, and institute stricter background checks and vetting for ICE agents, as well as limiting their use of force.

“ICE’s actions in our community are not law enforcement. They are chaos and violence, and they need to stop,” von Wilpert said.

“Parents are afraid to take their children to school. Families are afraid to go to the doctor. Children are afraid their parents won’t come home from work. That is not public safety.

And our communities deserve better. ” They also floated the possibility of clawing back billions of dollars already allocated to the Department of Homeland Security that haven’t yet been spent.

Advertisement

“Republicans in the Big Beautiful Bill funded ICE and Border Patrol to a level higher than the United States Marines. They got more money than the Israeli military,” Peters said.

“Those dollars and those resources were turned back on our own communities. And that’s wrong. We’ve got to put an end to it. ” As they spoke, a father and his two children walked out of the federal building alongside volunteer court observers.

They said an immigration judge had just ordered the children, a 9-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, deported back to Guatemala.

“They tried to express to the judge the problems that they felt that they had, the fear that they had, but the judge did not feel that was sufficient enough for the asylum request to be approved,” said FAITH volunteer Belinda Mayes. “Clearly they were, in talking to the children afterwards, extremely disappointed. Very nervous, very anxious,” Mayes continued.

“The father, basically at a loss not knowing what to do, because we’re only talking about an order against the children so it’s basically their future and what they’re going to be facing alone. ” Speaking in Spanish, the teenager, a freshman at a San Diego high school, said her family feared threats of violence against them in Guatemala, calling the process inside immigration court “ugly.

” The family said the judge gave them 30 days to appeal the decision, opening the window for their deportation on Dec. 23.

“They want to deport them two days before Christmas, one day before Christmas Eve,” Vargas said after speaking with the family. “Can you imagine that? How ridiculous is that? ’Merry Christmas kids, we’re deporting you.

’” Vargas said his office would try to find the family legal representation and see if they could assist in their case.

“Sometimes you find somebody in the organization that has a heart. You do, and they cut them a break,” he said.

“And that’s what we’re going to try to find for this family. ”