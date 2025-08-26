San Diego's Clairemont Grapples with Transit-Oriented Development

San Diego's Clairemont neighborhood is facing a debate about the type of housing to allow near Blue Line trolley stations. The proposed update to the Clairemont Community Plan aims for denser development in the inland core, but significant resistance remains from some residents and local officials who argue against the inclusion of apartment buildings.

San Diego has been grappling with the question of what kind of housing to permit around the Blue Line trolley stations in Clairemont . Now, nearly four years after the initial proposal, the Clairemont Community Plan Update is nearing its final stages. The proposed update would allow for taller buildings and denser housing in the neighborhood's inland core.

Shopping centers with large retail stores and surface parking lots could be redeveloped into a mix of apartments, retail spaces, offices, and public plazas.Ian Grooms, a lifelong Clairemont resident who served on the Clairemont Community Planning Group for two years, expressed enthusiasm for the prospect of increased housing options and a more vibrant community. 'I believe it's crucial for our city to transform underutilized parking spaces into possibilities,' Grooms stated. 'There are many individuals who cannot even afford to live in Clairemont. They cannot afford this million-dollar neighborhood.'However, despite the planned density increase in central Clairemont, the vast majority of the neighborhood will remain zoned for single-family homes, including most of Bay Park, where many homes are within walking distance of the trolley. Nicole Caprez, executive director of the nonprofit group Circulate San Diego, expressed skepticism about the plan, characterizing it as a political concession rather than effective policymaking. Caprez recalled a time in 2014 when planners briefly considered raising height limits in Bay Park, motivated by the city's multi-billion dollar investment in the Blue Line trolley extension. Public anxiety about potential negative impacts ultimately led to the proposal's abandonment.The new plan would allow higher-density development west of the Balboa Avenue Station in Pacific Beach and on a few properties adjacent to the Clairemont Drive Station. It would also permit development on the Balboa Avenue Station parking lot. Still, apartments, even townhouses, would remain prohibited on properties just a five-minute walk from the trolley. Caprez criticized the city's approach to addressing the housing crisis, arguing that piecemeal solutions are inadequate. City Planning Director Heidi VonBlum defended the plan, stating that single-family homes near the trolley are less appealing to developers due to their relatively small size and the challenging uphill walk from the trolley to Bay Park. VonBlum acknowledged that if San Diego were starting from scratch, it would prioritize mid- to higher-density development along the transit corridor.San Diego is not alone in California in prohibiting apartments near transit stops. This has prompted state lawmakers, frustrated by the slow pace of housing construction, to propose SB 79. The bill, currently awaiting a vote in the state Assembly, seeks to supersede local zoning regulations to permit apartments up to six stories tall within a quarter mile of light rail stops. However, local officials have expressed concerns about the legislative overreach, arguing that state lawmakers are ignoring the specific needs and contexts of individual communities.Despite initial apprehensions, some residents have grown accustomed to the changes brought about by past transit-oriented developments in Clairemont. The developments have led to improved landscaping and funded road improvements. Residents who once feared that affordable housing would negatively impact their neighborhoods now recognize that it provides essential shelter for those at risk of homelessness





