San Diego’s Belmont Park continues work on $1.6 million Giant Dipper renovation

The historic wooden coaster gets a little TLC to smooth out the ride on the 101-year-old landmark.

A historic seaside wooden roller coaster in San Diego that survived a fatal fire, a decade-long closure and threats of demolition has received a little TLC to smooth out the ride on the 101-year-old landmark.

San Diego’s Belmont Park is putting the final touches on a $1.6 million renovation of the 1925 Giant Dipper wooden roller coaster that replaced 250 feet of track and added structural reinforcements during the six-week project by Great Coasters International.

“The ride experience is said to be much improved,” according to Screamscape. The Prior & Church coaster in Mission Beach was built in four weeks for $50,000 by the same team that designed the 1924 Giant Dipper wooden coaster at Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk. The 73-foot-tall Giant Dipper at Belmont Park reaches a top speed of 55 mph over a 2,600-foot-long track featuring twisting drops and banked turns.

The up and down history of the Giant Dipper includes a 1955 fire that took the life of coaster operator Walter Barney. Belmont Park fell into disrepair in the late 1960s and early 1970s. The coaster closed in 1976 and sat idle for more than a decade amid threats of demolition. San Diego’s Belmont Park underwent a $1.6 million renovation of the 1925 Giant Dipper wooden roller coaster.

The Giant Dipper underwent a $2 million renovation by D.H. Morgan Manufacturing and finally reopened in 1990. San Diego’s Belmont Park underwent a $1.6 million renovation of the 1925 Giant Dipper wooden roller coaster. as a roller coaster of historic significance and joined a distinguished list of award-winning thrill rides that have stood the test of time.





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