San Diego residents pack back-to-back CPUC meetings to oppose SDG&E's proposed 8.6% rate increase for 2028

More than 100 customers testified in Santee against SDG&E's rate hike, saying the utility's record profits make the increase unjustifiable

More than 100 San Diego Gas & Electric customers filled two separate meetings in Santee on Tuesday to speak out against the utility's proposal to raise rates by 8.6% in 2028.

The California Public Utilities Commission, who hosted the back-to-back sessions at Santee City Hall — one at 2 p.m. and another at 6 p..m. — will have the final say on the proposal. Some of the commission's leaders listened to hours of testimony opposing the hike. If approved, customers would pay about $14 more a month for electricity and about $8 more for natural gas.

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Among those testifying was Bob Larson, who approached the microphone with humor despite his frustration.

"I'm a one-legged man," Larson said. "They wanted an arm and a leg at SDG&E, but I'm trying to negotiate, OK? " Larson said. Larson may have lost his leg, but he hasn't lost his sense of humor.

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Still, he says there's nothing funny about SDG&E's proposal.

"Dude, the rates are absolutely ridiculous," Larson said. Larson was far from alone. Outside city hall, before each meeting, customers gathered and chanted in protest.

"Think it's a beautiful day to fight against corporate greed together," said Dre Andre, SanDiego350's Affordable Energy Campaign Coordinator. Barrett Pall urged the commission to side with ratepayers.

"Show us what real leadership looks like, and fight with us," Pall said. According to an Axios report, SDG&E bills have already gone up by 50% in the last five years. The CPUC's Public Advocate Office already shows one in five SDG&E customers are behind on their bills. That includes the parents of Jessica Sustaite, another frustrated rate payer.

"They have upwards of $1,000 in debt to SDG&E. It's just unsustainable for them. They have to choose to buy groceries versus making sure to pay off their debt to SDG&E," Sustaite said. SDG&E says the money would help with wildfire mitigation, system upgrades and technology improvements. In a statement, SDG&E said:"We know our customers are concerned about affordability, and we take that seriously.

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We're focused on controlling costs, operating more efficiently and finding ways to keep bills as manageable as possible, while continuing to provide safe, reliable energy.

" Customers like Larson say, for a company already on track to make record profits this year, enough is enough. "A company that makes $1 billion a year in profit does not need a raise. They don't need any more money. What the heck is that.

That's just common sense," Larson said. There won't be a vote at these meetings; that will come at a later date, most likely not until late 2027. When that time comes, customers at Tuesday's meetings hope the overwhelming response against the rate hikes will persuade the commission to vote in their favor. Follow ABC 10News Anchor Max Goldwasser on Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.