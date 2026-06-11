The Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund, established by voters amending the City Charter, has been reallocated to prioritize wetland restoration and water quality, with less than 10% of its dollars going towards the top three remaining priorities. This course correction was advocated for by the ReWild Coalition, representing 101 member organizations across San Diego, and was achieved through a difficult budget year.

For the first time in the history of the Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund , San Diego has agreed to spend the majority of it on what voters prioritized: restoring wetlands and improving water quality .

In a year when the city is under intense budget scrutiny, this is exactly the kind of decision that deserves to be noticed, celebrated and protected. Since the fund was established by voters amending the City Charter, less than 10% of its dollars have gone to any of the top three remaining priorities. From 2009 to 2025, 91% of Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund spending, $141.7 million out of $156 million, went to deferred maintenance — the lowest priority under.

For over a decade, advocates, oversight committee members and the ReWild Coalition pushed for a course correction. The ReWild Coalition, representing 101 member organizations across San Diego, documented this misalignment in a direct.

Over 82% of the annual Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund, which has a balance of about $11.2 million this year, to the charter-priority projects the coalition has advocated for by name: $3 million to De Anza Natural habitat restoration, $2.5 million to Cudahy Creek wetland restoration, $1.5 million to Tecolote Creek wetland restoration, $1 million to North Fiesta Island habitat and California Least Tern preserve work and $1 million for shoreline restoration in Bonita Cove. These aren’t abstract line items.

They are the specific projects our coalition has been asking for, projects that will deliver cleaner water, critical wildlife habitat, climate resilience and new recreational opportunities for the millions of San Diegans who visit Mission Bay every year. To the city, and to the staff and officials who fought for this alignment in a difficult budget year, thank you. And thanks to the voters who prioritized this over 15 years ago — this is what accountability to voters looks like.

The budget also includes $2 million for a lifeguard station rebuild. We understand the public safety argument, and we don’t dismiss the need, but the lifeguard station is not a priority under the charter that governs this fund.

At a moment when environmental projects are finally within reach, and when $10 billion in state Proposition 4 Climate Bond funding is beginning to disburse, Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund dollars are most powerful when they’re used to unlock grant matches and advance the restoration work voters mandated. Some $2.5 million from the fund has already gone to this station, and there’s millions more in requests in the pipe for many more years.

We urge the city to identify an appropriate funding source for the lifeguard station for future years that doesn’t draw from a fund specifically established for Mission Bay’s ecological future. This is a slippery slope and is exactly how the fund crept away from voter priorities in the past towards funding parking lot paving and other deferred maintenance. We are grateful to council President Joe LaCava, who publicly stated that the fund should go to wetland restoration.

That commitment mattered, and it carried through to the council vote. To the incoming District 2 council member: Mission Bay is in your district. This fund is one of the most tangible tools you will have to deliver on climate, habitat and public access goals — and this budget proposal gives you something concrete to champion from day one. We hope you’ll join in LaCava’s commitment to fund priorities and long-term park benefits for San Diegans.

The city of San Diego is navigating a hard budget year. Decisions about where to cut and where to invest will define this moment for years to come. In this year’s Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund, the city got it right. We urge the council to hold the line on charter priorities and set a new standard for how this fund is managed going forward.

San Diegans voted for wetlands, cleaner water and a healthier bay. It took a long time to get here. Let’s not turn back now





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Mission Bay Park Improvement Fund Wetland Restoration Water Quality Deferred Maintenance Climate Bond Funding Public Access Goals San Diego Voters Council President Joe Lacava District 2 Council Member Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water Park Benefits Accountability To Voters Budget Year Mission Bay San Diegans Public Safety Argument Public Access Goals Climate Resilience Critical Wildlife Habitat Cleaner Water

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