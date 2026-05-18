San Diego Police Respond to Active Shooter Reports at Mosque Linked to Private Muslim School

The San Diego Police Department responded to reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego, prompting a large law enforcement response and evacuations near the mosque. A private Muslim school, the Lower Campus of Bright Horizon Academy, shares an address with the mosque, serving pre-K through 12th grade students.

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl announced that both suspects involved in a shooting incident at the Islamic Center of San Diego have died, and all the nearby children are safe.

According to Chief Wahl, police received the initial call reporting an active shooter at 11:43 a.m. During the chaotic situation, a landscaper nearby was shot at but was not hit. A SWAT response was activated for a nearby school campus when gunfire was also reported few blocks away. A vehicle with one of the suspected shooters was found nearby, with the driver deceased.

The incident took place at the Islamic Center of San Diego, which is also linked to a private Muslim school called Lower Campus of Bright Horizon Academy, serving pre-K through 12th grade students





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San Diego Police Department Islamic Center Of San Diego Active Shooter Largest Mosque In San Diego County Private Muslim School Lower Campus Of Bright Horizon Academy

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