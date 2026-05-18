San Diego Police Respond to Active Shooter Incident at Islamic Center, Evacuate Schools and Center

San Diego police had to respond to an active shooter situation at the Islamic Center of San Diego in Clairemont, leading to the evacuation of a nearby elementary school and the Islamic Center itself. Authorities are securing the area and searching for the suspected shooter, who is still on the loose.

San Diego police responded to reports of an active shooter at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, sending helicopters to the scene. Footage from above showed one person in a tactical vest as apparently deceased.

Schools near the center were evacuated, along with adults still attending the Islamic Center. Police presence on the scene was heavy, with hundreds of vehicles outside the center shortly after the first call for help. The mayor and police department confirmed the incident, indicating emergency services had arrived and were securing the area. The shooters remain at large





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San Diego Police Active Shooter Islamic Center Evacuation Shooting Crime

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