San Diego Police Oversight Commission Still Lacks Key Powers Six Years After Voter Approval

The San Diego Commission on Police Practices, created by the 2020 Measure B vote, continues to face staffing shortages, labor‑negotiation delays, and limited access to police records, preventing it from exercising the subpoena and investigative authority promised to voters.

More than five years after San Diego voters overwhelmingly backed a stronger, more independent police‑oversight system, the city's Commission on Police Practices (CPP) still does not possess many of the powers promised in the ballot measure.

In November 2020, nearly three‑quarters of San Diegans approved Measure B, a direct response to nationwide demands for police accountability that followed the murder of George Floyd. The measure was designed to replace the existing Community Review Board on Police Practices with a new commission equipped with subpoena authority and the ability to conduct its own investigations into alleged police misconduct, while still reviewing internal‑affairs investigations and offering policy recommendations.

Since its creation, the CPP has been hampered by a series of structural and procedural setbacks. The San Diego County Civil Grand Jury highlighted the commission's slow rollout, pointing to stalled labor negotiations, chronic staffing shortages, limited access to police records, and delays in receiving essential information from the San Diego Police Department.

City Councilmember Henry Foster III, a member of the public‑safety committee, called the timeline "unacceptable" and urged that implementing Measure B be treated as a top priority, with adequate resources allocated to the commission. The departure of Executive Director Paul Parker and General Counsel Duane Bennett in late 2024 added further uncertainty.

Parker, who had previously led the county's Citizens Law Enforcement Review Board, resigned after just six months, warning in an exit memo that the commission could take years to function as voters intended. Their exits occurred as the CPP was attempting to finalize operating procedures required to activate many of Measure B's provisions.

The commission's new executive director, Roger Smith, was hired earlier this year and brings more than 16 years of experience in civilian police oversight from major cities such as New York, Cleveland, Phoenix and Oakland, as well as a background as a prosecutor and correction‑department attorney. Speaking at a recent community forum on police accountability, Smith described the CPP as "a baby that can be kept a baby if you keep it from growing," emphasizing the systemic obstacles that have slowed its development.

Central to these obstacles is California's "meet and confer" labor‑negotiation process, which must be completed before the CPP can adopt permanent operating procedures. While the commission has been operating under interim rules approved in 2021, disputes over proposed procedures and prolonged administrative reviews have delayed negotiations with the police union, leaving the city years behind the timeline voters expected. Access to police data remains a critical flaw.

Although CPP investigators can review internal‑affairs investigations, they lack direct access to the department's databases and must rely on the police to provide records. Grand‑juror findings noted that this reliance creates delays and can prevent the commission from knowing whether it has received complete information. Smith highlighted that incomplete initial submissions force the CPP to make follow‑up requests, further slowing the timeliness of reviews.

Additionally, the commission often never sees certain complaints because the police department categorizes them as informal or frivolous, limiting the CPP's ability to assess the full scope of community concerns. Despite these challenges, council members remain cautiously optimistic that under Smith's leadership the commission will eventually secure the authority and resources needed to fulfill the promises made to San Diego voters in 2020





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