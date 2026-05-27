San Diego Police officer pleads not guilty to child sex abuse charges

San Diego Police officer Brandon McGibbon, who has been charged by a federal grand jury with five counts of child sexual abuse offenses involving three minor victims, pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday.

Prosecutors said the officer victimized three minors online in Arizona and Maine, with eager willingness to travel to meet them in person for sex. A San Diego Police officer faces federal child sex abuse charges with some allegations involving girls as young as 13 years old.

NBC 7’s Shandel Menezes explains. San Diego Police officer Brandon McGibbon, who has been charged by a federal grand jury with five counts of child sexual abuse offenses involving three minor victims, pleaded not guilty in court on Tuesday. Prosecutors said the officer started reaching out to girls in 2023, victimizing three minors online in Arizona and Maine, with eager willingness to travel to meet them in person for sex.

It is not yet clear if there are any more victims who may be living in California. Between Oct. 25 and Nov. 6, 2025, McGibbon, 33, engaged in the attempted receipt and production of child pornography and the attempted enticement and coercion of the minors to engage in obscene matter and sexual conduct, authorities said.

The FBI got its first report last year in April from a woman who said McGibbon reached out to her on the Telegram messaging app when she was 17. Last November, investigators searched McGibbon’s home, which he shared with a married couple and the couple’s two minor children, and found his cell phone with messages to many more minors, suspected minors, and women ranging in age from 13 to their early twenties.

Prosecutors said McGibbon told girls he was a police officer with no hesitation and that he was willing to"risk it all. ” The federal lawsuit says McGibbon’s typical approach was to contact young girls on social media, particularly Snapchat, then ask if they want to be"spoiled" or given the"princess treatment" in exchange for sending him naked photos and videos.

San Diego Police officer charged with child sex abuse involving multiple victims McGibbon has been charged with attempted receipt of child pornography, attempted sexual exploitation of a minor and attempted enticement of a minor. In an emailed statement to NBC 7, the San Diego Police Department responded by stating that the department suspended McGibbon when they learned of the investigation and stripped him of his police powers.

"We hold our officers to the highest standards, and these allegations do not reflect the great work of the men and women of the San Diego Police Department," SDPD said. FBI special agents cooperated with the SDPD in leading the investigation into McGibbon. The case is the result of ongoing collaboration between the U.S. Attorney’s Office Special Victims Unit and the San Diego District Attorney’s Office.

The SVU leads collaborations between federal and local law enforcement in the investigation and prosecution of cases involving sex trafficking and child exploitation, civil rights, and labor trafficking.





nbcsandiego / 🏆 524. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

San Diego Police Department

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

San Diego FC gets harsh reminder from Vancouver before World Cup breakSan Diego FC’s four-game unbeaten streak ended with a 4-2 loss to the Vancouver Whitecaps, exposing defensive issues before the World Cup break.

Read more »

The best things to do this week in San Diego: May 25-29This week’s list of top things to do includes Memorial Day events, author events, Pitbull in concerts and more.

Read more »

As San Diego's Muslim community mourns a mosque shooting, prayers turn into resolveSan Diego’s Muslim community responds to the Islamic Centre shooting with calls for resilience, as leaders say they will not be intimidated.

Read more »

San Diego's Weather Forecast for Sunday, May 24: Expect a cool and cloudy Memorial DayMonday’s highs will be in the upper 60s mostly for our beach communities, so if you plan to head to the coast for Memorial Day, you might want a jacket!

Read more »