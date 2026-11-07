Federal Judge Allows Excessive Force Lawsuit Against San Diego Police Involving George Medina And Araceli Urbina Viveros

A federal judge denied San Diego's motion to dismiss a civil rights lawsuit involving two plaintiffs who accuse San Diego Police Department bike officers of excessive force in the Gaslamp Quarter during July 2025.

A federal judge has officially denied the City of San Diego's motion to dismiss a high-profile civil rights lawsuit filed by George Medina and Araceli Urbina Viveros, allowing their claims against the San Diego Police Department to proceed into full litigation. The ruling removes a significant legal barrier for the two plaintiffs, who accuse San Diego police bike officers of using excessive force during a July 2025 encounter in the Gaslamp Quarter that left Medina with broken ribs and severe emotional trauma. This decision opens the door for the plaintiffs to challenge broader departmental policies rather than being restricted to arguments about the conduct of individual officers.

The lawsuit specifically targets the San Diego Police Department's use of chemical spray, arrest procedures, and overall policing tactics within the downtown entertainment district. Video evidence from the incident near Fifth Avenue and G Street depicts officers tackling Medina to the ground, punching him, kicking him in the ribs, and deploying pepper spray. At one critical moment during the confrontation, Medina was heard telling the officers that he was not resisting, yet the force used against him continued. The footage also captures Araceli Urbina Viveros recording the encounter on her cellphone before she was tackled by police.

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Dante Pride, the attorney representing both Medina and Urbina Viveros, emphasized that the court's decision is a major victory for holding the department accountable for systemic issues. Pride stated that the ruling allows them to argue that the problem is not just a bad apple but that there might be something fundamentally wrong with the tree. He noted that the tactics used by San Diego police bike officers have become a larger concern in the Gaslamp Quarter, with the situation described by him as absolute craziness. Pride highlighted the existence of a YouTube channel dedicated solely to San Diego Police bike cop tactics, illustrating how insane the situation has become according to community observations.

Both plaintiffs have suffered post-traumatic stress disorder as a direct result of the July 2025 encounter. Medina also sustained physical injuries including broken ribs, yet Pride confirmed that neither client was convicted of a crime in connection with the incident. This lack of conviction strengthens the legal standing of the civil rights lawsuit, as it underscores that the charges brought against them were not supported by sufficient evidence of criminal behavior. The absence of convictions adds weight to the argument that the use of force was unjustified and excessive under the circumstances.

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The case arises against a backdrop of significant increases in disorderly conduct and assaults on police officers in the Gaslamp Quarter. San Diego Police Department statistics show that disorderly conduct cases in the area rose from just 11 in 2021 to more than 1,000 in 2024. In 2025, the department recorded 985 complaints of this nature. The same department study revealed that there were 200 reported assaults on police officers in the Gaslamp Quarter in 2025, which is nearly double the number reported in the previous year.

In a statement released three months ago, the San Diego Police Department defended its officers' work in the downtown district by pointing to increased levels of intoxication and violence. Police officials stated that they have seen a marked increase in the level of intoxication and violence in the Gaslamp, asserting that officers have an important job to do there to maintain public safety. The department emphasized that officers deserve to do their work in a safe environment while facing such heightened risks. When asked about the specific July 2025 encounter and the ongoing lawsuit, a San Diego police spokesperson reiterated that the department does not comment on ongoing court cases.

With the city's motion to dismiss now denied, the lawsuit can move forward, potentially putting the San Diego Police Department's use-of-force policies and arrest procedures under greater legal scrutiny. Pride said the case raises fundamental questions about how officers interact with the people they are sworn to protect. He emphasized that when there is an issue and a problem, the public deserves and expects the police to be there to help serve and protect them, not to beat them.

The outcome of this case could have long-lasting implications for how San Diego police officers conduct enforcement operations in the Gaslamp Quarter and other parts of downtown. It sets a precedent for how civil rights claims regarding police tactics in high-traffic entertainment districts will be handled in federal court. The plaintiffs' legal team is now positioned to explore the broader policy failures that may have contributed to the excessive force used during the confrontation.

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This story provides a comprehensive update on the legal proceedings following the initial reports of the incident. The denial of the motion to dismiss marks a significant step in the judicial process, ensuring that the grievances of George Medina and Araceli Urbina Viveros will be thoroughly examined. The case highlights the ongoing tension between public safety needs and individual civil rights in urban policing environments.

The details of the encounter, including the video evidence and the subsequent legal battles, continue to draw attention from civil rights advocates and local residents. The existence of online content documenting police tactics further fuels public discourse on the appropriate use of force by law enforcement. As the case moves forward, it will serve as a test of the judicial system's ability to address alleged systemic issues within the San Diego Police Department.

The ruling ensures that the voices of Medina and Urbina Viveros will be heard in court, providing an opportunity for broader changes in departmental conduct. The increased scrutiny on the Gaslamp Quarter policing strategies may lead to revised training and policy implementations. This development underscores the importance of judicial oversight in ensuring that police actions align with constitutional rights and community standards.

As the legal process unfolds, the San Diego Police Department will face continued pressure to justify its tactics and address the concerns raised by the plaintiffs. The combination of video evidence, expert testimony, and statistical data on crime and assaults will likely play a crucial role in the proceedings. The case remains a focal point for discussions on police accountability and the protection of civil liberties in modern urban policing.