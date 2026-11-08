San Diego Police Enforcement Reduces Gaslamp Quarter Crime

San Diego Police Department officers enforce Operation Last Call in the Gaslamp Quarter, resulting in significant drops in violent crime and increased arrests for disorderly conduct.

San Diego Police Department officers have intensified their presence in the Gaslamp Quarter through Operation Last Call, a targeted enforcement initiative designed to curb violence and disorder. Police Chief Scott Wahl announced the operation on the weekend of August 28, citing an urgent need to address escalating lawlessness. The department reports that assaults, robberies, and other violent crimes against persons dropped by a third in October compared to the same period the previous year.

Operation Last Call Enforcement Strategy

San Diego Police Department officers deploy heavily on bicycles and foot to saturate the nightlife district during weekend late-night hours. This visible policing strategy aims to deter rowdy behavior and respond rapidly to incidents before they escalate. The operation has resulted in approximately 168 arrests and 179 citations within the first two months of its implementation. Police also recovered four firearms during this initial phase of enforcement.

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Community Safety and Resident Reactions

Downtown San Diego resident Phillip Garcia stated that the increased police presence has made him feel safer visiting the area. He noted that the streets, previously flooded with intoxicated crowds and fights, now feature officers actively monitoring hotspots. Garcia expressed comfort in taking his daughter to get food and going out with friends, contrasting the current atmosphere with the unpredictability he experienced for years.

Halloween Weekend Enforcement Statistics

San Diego Police Department officers maintained high visibility during the Halloween weekend, resulting in five felony arrests and 22 misdemeanor arrests. Officer Colin Steinbroner reported that officers handed out 50 citations while managing large crowds despite rainy weather. One notable incident involved the arrest of a man who allegedly flashed a gun at pedestrians walking past in a vehicle.

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Medical Response and Public Health

San Diego Police Department officers worked in conjunction with medics to assist individuals suffering from over-intoxication or drug effects during Operation Last Call. This collaborative approach allowed for timely medical treatment for people who passed out from alcohol or substances. The increased number of officers enabled faster access to care for those requiring medical attention in the district.

Crime Data and Historical Context

Crime data indicates that the Gaslamp Quarter faced 345 assaults and two homicides last year in the area bordered by Broadway and L Street. Police also recorded 986 incidents of disorderly conduct in that same period. Assaults on officers in the district have increased by 172% over the past two years, according to city officials. The enforcement teams frequently deal with active fights and high levels of intoxication that can quickly escalate.