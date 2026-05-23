San Diego Police Department Addresses Deadly Mosque Shooting and Staffing Levels

The San Diego Police Department released a preliminary timeline of events following the deadly mosque shooting on Monday, revealing that the two teen suspects died from self-inflicted gunshots. They also addressed staffing levels during the shooting, highlighting challenges faced by law enforcement agencies nationwide due to staffing shortages. The police department received incorrect identification photos of one of the suspects online and clarified they will not provide these images to avoid further publicity. The FBI San Diego office also issued a statement regarding the photos, urging caution and not to disseminate any photos to avoid speculation and hurt innocent people.

SAN DIEGO (KGTV) — The San Diego Police Department released a preliminary timeline of events and new details of the deadly shooting that killed three men Monday.

The two teen suspects, identified as 17-year-old Cain Clark and 18-year-old Caleb Vasquez, died from self-inflicted gunshots — just minutes away from the Islamic Center of San Diego, according to investigators. The three victims were identified as 51-year-old Amin Abdullah, 78-year-old Mansour Kaziha, and 57-year-old Nadir Awad.

The San Diego Police Department also addressed staffing levels during the deadly shooting Monday, stating that staffing shortages may have played a role in this week’s tragedy, and that future investigation will reveal more details. They further clarified that just seven officers were working in the northern division when the shooting happened, while the force is supposed to have 14 officers on duty.

Additionally, the police department announced that they will not provide any images of the suspects, reminding the public to use caution with online information and to use only verified information when reporting serious incidents like this. The FBI San Diego office released their own statement regarding these photos, urging the media and the public to refrain from further disseminating any photos of any alleged subjects as it only fuels speculation and hurts innocent people.

The FBI and the San Diego Police Department will not be releasing their photos to not give any platform to hate the subjects intended to inject





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