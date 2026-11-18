San Diego County pending home sales dropped to a 14-year low in early November as inventory surged. This market slowdown reflects broader national affordability challenges despite strong buyer interest.

San Diego County's real estate market experienced a significant contraction in early November, with pending home sales dropping to their lowest level in fourteen years. According to data from Reports on Housing, the region recorded only 1,310 pending sales for the week of November 5, marking a sharp decline in buyer activity compared to historical norms.

This slump occurs simultaneously with a surge in available homes, as 5,722 properties were listed for sale during the same period. This inventory level represents the highest count for early November since 2019, when 6,266 homes were on the market. The combination of plummeting demand and rising supply has created a challenging environment for sellers and a more cautious landscape for buyers.

Also read San Jose Home Sales Hit $3.3M Peak as 39 Properties Trade at $1.5M Average

Market Mechanics Drive Slowdown

The core mechanism behind this slowdown involves extended time on market and rising financing costs. The expected time for a home to sell in San Diego County reached approximately 131 days, the longest duration recorded for early November since Reports on Housing began tracking this metric in 2012. This calculation reflects the time required to sell the entire current inventory at the present buying pace.

Traditional metrics corroborate this trend of sluggish movement. Data from Redfin indicates that the average time on market was 35 days for homes listed during the first week of November. This figure represents a substantial increase from the 22 days recorded in mid-May, highlighting how quickly market conditions have deteriorated over a six-month period.

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Stakeholder Views on Affordability

Steven Thomas of Reports on Housing attributes the market chill to recent mortgage rate hikes in April and September. He described the market as super sluggish, noting that cold water was thrown on the market in September following similar shocks in the spring. These rate increases have severely impacted affordability, dampening the enthusiasm that typically characterizes the San Diego housing sector.

Mark Goldman, a real estate analyst with C2 Financial Corp., acknowledged that while San Diego remains a highly desirable location, financial barriers are suppressing demand. He noted that mortgage rates north of 7%, combined with recent stock market dips, will continue to hold up demand for some time. Despite these headwinds, Goldman expressed optimism that the dam will break eventually as market conditions adjust.

Search Patterns Reveal Buyer Intent

Despite the low sales volume, online search data suggests that San Diego remains a top destination for potential residents. Redfin data shows that since late 2025, more users have searched for homes to move into San Diego County than to leave it. This represents a significant shift from the period between August 2022 and September 2025, when rising prices drove many users to search for more affordable markets.

The top sources of this inbound search interest include Los Angeles, San Jose, Seattle, Phoenix, and Washington, D.C. This movement mirrors historical patterns identified in IRS data from 2022 to 2023, which showed that households from Los Angeles, Riverside, and Orange counties were the primary origins of new San Diego residents. Real estate broker Maureen Martin noted that this back-and-forth movement is often driven by work opportunities, family proximity, and affordability considerations.

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Future Implications for Housing Demand

The divergence between high search interest and low pending sales indicates a latent demand that is currently constrained by economic factors. As mortgage rates stabilize or decline, the pent-up interest from these metro areas could translate into renewed sales activity. The region's enduring appeal as a lifestyle destination continues to attract attention even as immediate purchase barriers remain high.

For now, the market remains in a state of adjustment. With inventory at multi-year highs and sales activity at fourteen-year lows, the San Diego housing market is undergoing a significant correction. This period of consolidation may pave the way for a more balanced market if economic conditions improve and mortgage rates become more accessible to the average buyer.