San Diego Padres steal a win after being down to final out, beat Brewers 3-1

Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer off Abner Uribe with two outs in the ninth inning, leading to San Diego's 3-1 win over the Brewers on Wednesday. Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers struck out 10 batters over seven innings, but he left the game due to cramping in his right quadriceps in the eighth inning.

The Padres stole a win after being down to their final out, just as they did Sunday against the Cardinals. San Diego's Gavin Sheets hit a three-run homer off Milwaukee's Abner Uribe with two outs in the ninth inning, leading to their 3-1 win on Wednesday.

Jacob Misiorowski of the Brewers struck out 10 batters over seven innings, but he left the game due to cramping in his right quadriceps in the eighth inning. The Padres' key players were Xander Bogaerts, Sheets, and Miguel Andújar. Their next game is against Milwaukee in the series finale





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