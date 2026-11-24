San Diego Padres, Bank of America, and Jacobs Cushman Food Bank distribute Thanksgiving meals to 1000 underserved families at Tailgate Park on November 23, 2026.

On Monday, November 23, 2026, the San Diego Padres initiated a significant community outreach initiative at Tailgate Park in San Diego, California. The organization collaborated with Bank of America and the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank to distribute essential Thanksgiving provisions. This joint effort successfully provided Thanksgiving turkeys, fresh produce, and traditional sides to 1,000 underserved families in the region.

Padres Leadership Coordinates Community Drive

Padres ownership and executive leadership played a central role in the execution of this charitable event. Owners José E. Feliciano and Kwanza Jones were present at Tailgate Park to engage directly with the community. They spoke with the media regarding the importance of the partnership and interacted with families receiving aid. CEO Erik Greupner also participated actively in the distribution process to support the logistical efforts.

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Jose E. Feliciano was observed loading turkeys into the vehicles of families in attendance. This hands-on involvement underscored the organization's commitment to supporting local households during the holiday season. The presence of senior leadership ensured that the distribution process ran smoothly and efficiently for all beneficiaries.

Strategic Partnership with Financial Institutions

The success of the turkey distribution relied heavily on the strategic partnership between the San Diego Padres and Bank of America. This collaboration allowed the team to scale its efforts to reach 1,000 families effectively. Bank of America's involvement provided the necessary resources to secure and transport the required inventory of food items.

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The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank served as the primary operational partner for the food logistics. Their expertise in food distribution networks was critical in coordinating the delivery of fresh produce and traditional sides. This tripartite alliance between the sports franchise, the financial institution, and the food bank created a robust framework for community support.

Including Law Enforcement in Holiday Outreach

San Diego Police Chief Scott Wahl joined the Padres leadership and community partners at the event. Chief Wahl assisted in loading turkeys into the vehicles of families during the distribution. His participation highlighted the collaborative spirit between local law enforcement and the community organizations.

The inclusion of police leadership in the event reinforced the shared goal of strengthening community bonds. It demonstrated a unified front in addressing local needs during the Thanksgiving holiday. The presence of Chief Wahl added a layer of civic cooperation to the charitable activities at Tailgate Park.

Impact on Underserved San Diego Households

The primary objective of the event was to support 1,000 underserved families in San Diego. The distribution included Thanksgiving turkeys, which are a staple of the holiday meal for many households. In addition to the main course, families received fresh produce to ensure a balanced and nutritious meal.

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Traditional sides were also distributed to complement the main courses provided. This comprehensive approach aimed to provide a complete Thanksgiving dinner experience for recipient families. The provision of fresh produce further emphasized the commitment to health and nutrition alongside holiday traditions.

The event concluded with families departing Tailgate Park with their allocated provisions. The San Diego Padres, through this initiative, demonstrated a tangible commitment to social responsibility. The partnership with Bank of America and the Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank set a precedent for future community engagement efforts in the area.