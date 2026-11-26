An American Airlines flight traveling from San Diego to Chicago was diverted because of a disruptive customer to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Wednesday.

An American Airlines flight traveling from San Diego to Chicago was diverted because of a disruptive customer to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Wednesday. A scary scene at 35,000 feet as one of the passengers tried to open the plane’s door.

Several people on board jumped into action to stop the man. NBC 7’s Shelby Bremer has more details as she spoke with a passenger who was on that flight. An American Airlines flight traveling from San Diego to Chicago was diverted because of a disruptive customer to Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport Wednesday, according to the airline.

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On the red-eye flight, a man left his seat and attempted to tamper with the plane's exit door after refusing crew members' instructions to return to his seat, the Phoenix Police Department told NBC News. Crew members and passengers restrained the man until the plane landed in Phoenix, said Phoenix PD. Authorities deplaned the man from the AA flight 1494 before it continued to its destination, according to American Airlines. No injuries were reported among passengers or crew members.