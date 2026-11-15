San Diego opening up long-monopolized boat storage slots on Mission Bay after harsh criticism

People wishing to store their small and medium-sized boats along Mission Bay will soon get their first chance in decades to secure one of 270 coveted sand slots that have been unavailable because of city mismanagement. The slots will be…

Trinity AudioPeople wishing to store their small and medium-sized boats along Mission Bay will soon get their first chance in decades to secure one of 270 coveted sand slots that have been unavailable because of city mismanagement.

The slots will be doled out next year under a new lottery system the city is creating as part of a dramatic revamping of the Mission Bay boat storage program that was called for in a harshly critical 2024 audit. The audit said the program had vague rules, fees that were much too low and poor record-keeping that left about 400 people on a waiting list — even though more than a third of the slots were actually open.

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More than two years after that audit, city officials say they’re ready to sharply raise fees for people who tie their boats to the 270 bars in the sand, revise the permitting system, and use a lottery to award the bars. If approved, the annual cost to use a sand-bar storage slot will have more than doubled to $347 since the 2024 audit, when it was $171.

Councilmember Raul Campillo said the changes will make the rules of the program fairer, more clear and more transparent while sharply increasing the revenue generated for the city.

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“This is a good step in the right direction,” he said to the City Council’s Community and Neighborhood Services Committee last month. “All these things taken in total are to increase the fairness and the access to the program. ” He said boat storage is one of many city programs where fees have been way too low because poor management has led to them rarely or never getting updated.

City officials are also proposing major changes to the Mission Bay mooring program, which is for larger boats that people want to store in the water instead of on the sand. While the audit did not cover that program, city officials want to revamp the two programs simultaneously because they are intertwined: many people use a sand-bar boat slot to store a dinghy they use to access a moored boat.

To find out how many people do that, the revised program is creating a new kind of permit where users must pay a combined fee for use of both a sand-bar slot and an offshore mooring ball. That will allow the city to give users of the roughly 150 mooring slots priority for use of the sand-bar slots. Because the mooring slots aren’t typically full — vacancy rates are about 20% — no lottery is planned for those slots.

City officials had also hoped to give city residents priority, but they are blocked from doing so because Mission Bay Park is state tidelands where all California residents must be treated the same. The park’s status as state tidelands was a key consideration last year when city officials explored paid parking in Mission Bay Park. Exempting city residents was part of that proposal.

Before the city could follow through on these major revisions, lifeguards and city parks workers had to sort through many abandoned and decaying boats in sand-bar slots and get them removed. That was possible because city officials lost track of more than half the total slots — 139 of 270 — and stopped billing many of them, the audit said.

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In addition, there are roughly 400 people on waiting lists that have never been used, with some people on those lists waiting for slots since 2002. City officials sent emails Friday to all current permit holders for sand-bar slots and everyone on waiting lists for those slots. The goal is making them aware of the changes the council will consider Tuesday.

Those same people, but also the general public, will be notified next year when the city is ready to hold a lottery for the 270 slots. The slots are spread across 12 locations along Mission Bay: 10 locations on the western edge of the bay near Mission Boulevard, one near Fanuel Park, and one at Moorland Street. The mooring slots are in the coves of Mission Bay Park.

Annual mooring fees would rise from $808 to $1,244 if the council approved the proposal. The new fees are based on benchmarking. The city used Long Beach, Santa Barbara and Delray Beach in Florida to come up with fees for sand-bar slots. For mooring slots, they used rates charged by a private company that handles all mooring on San Diego Bay.

Tuesday’s council approval would be followed by some bureaucratic steps, including an enforcement plan for the slots.