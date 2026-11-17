San Diego’s momentum approving new homes dipped in 2025 for the second consecutive year, leaving the city far short of a state-mandated goal that comes with a 2029 deadline. A comprehensive new housing report also shows that ADUs made up 28…

A 10-unit accessory dwelling unit bonus program project, consisting of five separate buildings, was built on Shoshoni Ave in Clairemont, shown here on April 27, 2025.

San Diego’s momentum approving new homes dipped in 2025 for the second consecutive year, leaving the city far short of a state-mandated goal that comes with a 2029 deadline. A comprehensive new housing report also shows that ADUs made up 28% of new homes in 2025 — their highest share ever — and that North Park led other city neighborhoods by a wide margin in new housing projects.

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The 84-page “Annual Report on Home Permitting” also shows the city is not building enough new housing in high-resource areas – neighborhoods with good jobs, educational opportunities and other positive traits. But the report shows San Diego is finally starting to make progress on adding new homes for people earning moderate incomes, after years of creating new incentives for such housing. The city, however, is still falling short when it comes to housing needed by larger families.

Only 13% of new units approved in 2025 featured three or more bedrooms. The report shows San Diego’s policies are doing a good job fighting sprawl, with 95% of new housing units in neighborhoods with transit and jobs – and only 5% in single-family areas where driving a car is nearly mandatory.

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While the 7,630 homes approved in 2025 is less than the 8,782 approved in 2024 and the remarkable 9,693 approved in 2023, the city is still producing more homes than the average of 5,100 between 2014 and 2022. But the 9,693 posted in 2023 – the most since at least 2005 and possibly since the 1980s – had created some optimism the city might meet its state goal of approving 108,036 new units between 2021 and 2029.

The numbers for 2024 and 2025 now make that seem much less likely. The city has permitted 36,533 so far, leaving a need of 71,503 the next four years – an average of 17,875 and nearly double the best year in memory. Heidi Vonblum, the city’s planning director, said the dip in 2025 mirrors trends outside the city and could be the result of the overall economy.

“While the number of homes permitted this year was lower than in recent years, this reflects a broader slowdown in housing construction occurring across California and the nation as economic conditions and development costs continue to change,” Vonblum said in the report. Vonblum said San Diego continues to do a better job approving new homes in 2024 than other large California cities — at least on a per-capita basis. But the report did not include statistics supporting that.

Construction of ADUs – accessory dwelling units that are sometimes called granny flats or backyard apartments – continued to surge in 2025, particularly in Clairemont and Linda Vista. ADUs made up 28% of approved units in 2025, rising from 26% in 2024 and 20% in 2023. Annual ADU approvals have increased from 871 homes in 2021 to 2,165 homes in 2025, and the total ADUs approved over that time is 7,888.

Those increases are partly because of a city ADU incentive – one of the most generous in the state – that began in 2020 and essentially allowed developers to build one market-rate ADU for every rent-restricted ADU they built. Consequently, the number of rent-restricted ADUs has skyrocketed in San Diego, from seven in 2021 to 344 in 2025.

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Because the city’s policy makes it more appealing for most of those rent-restricted ADUs to be reserved for moderate-income residents instead of low–income residents, the ADU policy has helped boost moderate-income units. The number of units built for residents with moderate incomes – between $82,450 and $109,950 for a single person – has steadily risen from 14 in 2021 to 465 in 2024 and up to a record 620 last year. But 295 of those 620 were ADUs.

And that number is likely to drop – along with all the other ADU numbers – because community backlash prompted the city in summer 2025 to significantly roll back its ADU incentive. For new housing units overall, North Park led the way by a wide margin with 1,066.

Next were Uptown – Hillcrest, Bankers Hill and Mission Hills – at 611, Mission Valley at 601, and Encanto in southeastern San Diego at 503. When numbers are compiled for 2021 through 2025, the leader was downtown – which includes Little Italy – at 3,799.

Next was North Park at 3,465, Uptown at 3,393 and Navajo – a group of eastern suburbs including Allied Gardens and Grantville – at 2,036. Regarding high-resource areas, the percentage of such units in those areas was 36% even though such areas make up 61% of the city. A key city goal and state mandate is to increase housing production in high-resource areas.

On the sizes of new units, 2025 saw almost equal numbers of studios, one-bedroom units and two-bedroom units – about 29% each of new housing units approved. The report is scheduled to be discussed Friday by the City Council’s Land Use and Housing Committee during a meeting that begins at 9 a.m.