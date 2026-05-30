San Diego Muslim Community Heals and Honors Martyrs During Eid al-Adha After Tragic Attack

Following a fatal shooting near the Islamic Center of San Diego that claimed three lives, the community comes together to heal, observe Eid al-Adha, and remember the deceased as martyrs who likely saved many others.

On the morning of May 18, a traumatic incident unfolded near the Islamic Center of San Diego when a community member, Salem, observed Nadir Awad running from his house toward the mosque, urgently gesturing for her to leave. moments later, she saw Amin Abdullah, the mosque's security guard, lying motionless and bleeding from his head.

Awad would also be fatally shot after confronting the attackers. The event left Salem and the broader community grappling with shock and grief. In the aftermath, the Islamic Center has focused on healing, hosting a day of therapeutic activities for children and offering support from mental health professionals and religious leaders. Community members have organized meal trains and financial aid for the families of the victims.

Though the center cancelled its summer camp, the mosque reopened and continues to host prayers, while reviewing security protocols and engaging with officials like District Attorney Summer Stephan and Rep. Sara Jacobs. These efforts coincided with Eid al-Adha, a major Islamic festival. The center drew parallels between the holiday's theme of sacrifice and the heroism of the three men who died interrupting the attack, stating they are martyrs whose absence is deeply felt.

Tazheen Nizam of CAIR-San Diego noted that while the acute grieving may subside, the underlying pain and unanswered questions may never fully heal, manifesting in everyday reminders like children noticing Amin's absence. On Wednesday, thousands gathered for Eid al-Adha at the San Diego Convention Center, with a heightened police presence.

Dr. Ahmed Bailony, a pediatrician and lifelong San Diegan, spoke against prejudice, asserting the community's integral role as professionals, neighbors, and contributors, and calling for a response of 'greater love' despite violence. The holiday, which concludes the Hajj pilgrimage, was moved to the larger venue to accommodate crowds, underscoring resilience amid sorrow





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Islamic Center Of San Diego Eid Al-Adha Shooting Martyr Healing Community CAIR Mosque Attack San Diego Ramadan

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