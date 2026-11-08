San Diego Museum Reclassifies 324 Million-Year-Old Fossil as Earliest Insect

The San Diego Natural History Museum has reclassified a 324-million-year-old fossil from Texas as an early insect, bridging the gap in the fossil record and challenging previous crustacean theories.

The San Diego Natural History Museum in Balboa Park has permanently reclassified a 324-million-year-old fossil found in Texas, identifying it as Chosha praecursor, an early insect rather than a crustacean. This major taxonomic update was revealed to the public on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2026, by Paleontologist Tom Deméré, who displayed the specimen in a new glass enclosure on the museum's lower level.

Reclassification Solves Ancient Evolutionary Gap

For decades, fossil No. 28852 was cataloged as Tesnusocaris goldichi, an extinct crustacean, stored in the museum's vast basement vaults. The reclassification resolves a significant mystery in paleontology regarding the 60-million-year span from 385 million to 325 million years ago, a period previously thought to lack any evidence of insect life. By placing Chosha praecursor at the 324 million-year mark, scientists have effectively closed the gap in the fossil record.

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Cambridge Researcher Uncovers Key Anatomical Features

Erik Thelka, a doctoral student at Cambridge University, initiated this scientific shift after recognizing distinctive features in a textbook image of the specimen. Upon visiting San Diego to examine the fossil under specialized polarized light, Thelka identified critical insect characteristics, including an ovipositor for egg-laying and a terminal filament on the abdomen. These anatomical details, alongside six legs attached to the thorax, provided conclusive evidence that the creature belonged to the insect lineage.

Hybrid Anatomy Reveals Aquatic to Terrestrial Transition

The fossil exhibits a unique combination of traits from both crustaceans and insects, supporting theories about how aquatic life evolved into terrestrial forms. While the specimen displays insect legs, it also possesses multiple pairs of paddle-like appendages on its abdominal segments, a feature typical of aquatic crustaceans. Researchers from Cambridge University posit that these extra legs were likely used for swimming, allowing the creature to navigate between land and water environments much like a large modern silverfish.

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Museum Curators Honor Forty Years of Scientific Discovery

Tom Deméré, the museum's curator of paleontology, recalled the fossil's original 1985 discovery by Frederick Schram during a field expedition in Brewster County, Texas. Although Schram, a noted crustacean researcher, initially classified the specimen as a novel crustacean in a 1991 paper, the new findings from Cambridge University have prompted a complete reassessment of its identity. The museum's decision to create a dedicated public exhibit honors the decades of preservation work that allowed for this groundbreaking re-evaluation.

Implications for Global Fossil Records and Evolution

This reclassification has inspired scientists to re-examine other ancient fossils, leading to the conclusion that several older specimens are also early insects rather than crustaceans. These findings collectively represent the earliest uncontested insects on record, fundamentally altering the understanding of insect evolution. The discovery highlights how rigorous re-examination of existing collections can yield seismic shifts in our knowledge of the history of life on Earth.