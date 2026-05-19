San Diego Mosque Shooting: Hate-filled Suicide Note Found in Killer's Locker, VW Beetle Linked to Attack

Two teenagers opened fire at the Islamic Center of San Diego on Monday, killing three people. Cain Clark, one of the shooters, left a hate-filled suicide note 'about racial pride,' and authorities are investigating the shooting as a hate crime. The Islamic Center of San Diego is the largest mosque in San Diego County.

One of the San Diego mosque shooters left a hate-filled suicide note 'about racial pride ' before opening fire and killing three people, authorities say. Cain Clark, 17, who attacked the Islamic Center of San Diego alongside Caleb Vazquez, 18, was found dead inside a car near the mosque with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The other suspect, Vazquez, 18, has not yet been pictured. After killing three, Clark and Vazquez were found in a BMW X1, alongside a shotgun and a gas canister adorned with a Nazi SS sticker. Clark was a virtual learning academy student and had been spiraling into 'hate speech'





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Hate Filled Suicide Note San Diego Mosque Shooting Racial Pride Hate Crime Islamic Center Of San Diego

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