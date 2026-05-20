San Diego Mosque Shooters Caleb Vazquez and Cain Clark Allegedly Planned Three Attacks

The two teenagers plotted a series of deadly attacks inspired by famous mass murderers. The 'Death to the World' manifesto by Cain Clark was completed but left unfinished detailed three deadly targets.

The San Diego mosque shooters Caleb Vazquez and Cain Clark planned three deadly attacks as revealed by an unconfirmed 75-page manifesto allegedly authored by them.

The manifesto, posted online via a niche file-sharing website, described a planned 'blitzkrieg' where they aimed to 'cause as much death and destruction' as possible. According to the document, Adolf Hitler was one of the people they were inspired by, along with mass killers like Anders Breivik, Dylann Roof, and Ted Kaczynski. The manifesto attributed to Vazquez mentioned a list of people they hated, including Black people, LGBT individuals, and immigrants.

The two shot and killed three people, including a caretaker named Abu El Ezz, before killing themselves. The manifesto had two sections – MisanthropistCEL by Vazquez and Death to the World by Clark. A neo-Nazi symbol on a section attributed to Clark matched the one on a patch on their Camo fatigue outfits





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San Diego Mosque Shooters Caleb Vazquez Cain Clark Unconfirmed Manifesto Nazi Rhetoric Planned Attacks Hitler As Inspiration LGBT Individuals Death And Destruction

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