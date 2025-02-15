San Diego Migrant Shelter to Close Amidst Federal Funding Changes

Jewish Family Service of San Diego will shut down its regional migrant shelter after six years, citing changes in federal funding and policy under the Trump administration. The nonprofit will focus on providing pro bono legal services to immigrants.

Jewish Family Service of San Diego will close its regional migrant shelter after more than six years of operation, laying off 115 employees due to changes in federal funding and policy under the Trump administration. The nonprofit, which will now prioritize providing pro bono legal services to immigrants, announced the layoffs in a state filing.

The San Diego Rapid Response Network migrant shelter, which provided medical screenings, food, case management, legal support, and travel coordination to asylum seekers, has not received new migrants since Inauguration Day. Jewish Family Service had been anticipating these changes and will continue its 'Welcome the Stranger' mission by focusing on legal aid services. This includes representation for individuals facing deportation, free immigration legal services for students and faculty at 12 community colleges and universities in San Diego and Imperial counties, and legal assistance for recipients of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA).\The organization has bolstered its staff and volunteer efforts for pro bono legal immigration services, particularly for immigrants and undocumented members of the community. The jobs being cut are exclusively tied to the migrant shelter and its associated services. Jewish Family Service is exploring opportunities to re-engage its valued Shelter Services staff in other departments. The shelter, which emerged in October 2018 as a response to the Trump administration's termination of the 'Safe Release' program, provided essential services to over 248,000 asylum seekers. The 'Safe Release' program involved Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers assisting asylum seekers in connecting with U.S. sponsors and coordinating travel plans. The San Diego Rapid Response Network, founded in 2017, stepped in to fill the gap, with Jewish Family Service becoming the primary operator as the project expanded. The shelter prioritized the most vulnerable individuals, including families, pregnant women, LGBTQ+ people, and those with medical conditions. Jewish Family Service received $47.9 million in government grants in fiscal year 2023, with an additional $20.4 million in other contributions. In September 2023, the organization received $22 million from FEMA's Shelter and Services Program, which it has yet to receive. Meanwhile, Catholic Charities, Diocese of San Diego, another organization providing transition shelter services to migrants, received $21.6 million from the same FEMA funding round. When asked about the potential impact of the new administration's policies on Catholic Charities' shelter services and funding, CEO Vino Pajanor stated that their shelters remain operational and they are closely monitoring the situation





sdut / 🏆 5. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

IMMIGRATION SHELTER FUNDING LEGAL AID TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Jewish Family Service of San Diego announces potential layoffs of its migrant shelter workersJewish Family Service of San Diego announced on Monday potential layoffs of its migrant shelter workers.

Read more »

San Diego arts roundup: Author Fran Lebowitz brings her wry quips to San DiegoAlso this week, CCAE Theatrical takes ‘Curious Incident’ on the road, the Holo Holo Music Festival, Frank Black and more

Read more »

San Diego Clippers serve meals to families at San Diego's Ronald McDonald houseIn a heartwarming gesture of community support, the San Diego Clippers turned Sunday evening into a memorable night for families

Read more »

San Diego Firefighters Contain Brush Fire Near UC San DiegoFirefighters successfully contained a brush fire that broke out near UC San Diego in La Jolla on January 23. The blaze, named the “Gilman fire”, prompted evacuations but was quickly brought under control.

Read more »

KEN KRAMER'S ABOUT SAN DIEGO: Vintage Train & San Diego State CollegeThursday, Feb. 13, 2025 at 8 p.m. on KPBS TV / Stream now with the PBS app + Encore Sunday, Feb. 16 at 4 p.m. on KPBS and Monday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. on KPBS 2. We join Ken aboard a vintage train through the desert backcountry of San Diego County.

Read more »

Dozens of San Diego shelter pets fly to NorCal, Oregon to make room for LA petsAnimals from San Diego Humane Society's shelter will be transported to Northern California and Oregon to make room for pets from the Los Angeles area.

Read more »