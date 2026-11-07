San Diego mayor projects deficit to be eliminated next fiscal year

Mayor Todd Gloria Friday painted a more palatable picture of the city’s budget, claiming victory after battling a structural deficit the last three years that at times looked insurmountable.

The next budget, barring any unforeseen obstacles, can be balanced without any new cuts or new revenue, said Mayor Todd Gloria. The next budget for the city of San Diego, barring any unforeseen obstacles, can be balanced without any new cuts or new revenue, said Mayor Todd Gloria Friday.

Mayor Todd Gloria Friday painted a more palatable picture of the city’s budget, claiming victory after battling a structural deficit the last three years that at times looked insurmountable.

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“In the 20 years that San Diego has published this forecast, it has never shown the coming budget year in balance without the use of one-time resources or other one-time fixes. Today, it does,” said Gloria during a press conference at City Hall Friday. The next budget, he said, barring any unforeseen obstacles, can be balanced without any new cuts or new revenue.

That stands in stark contrast to the triple-digit deficits that have plagued the city for years: $136 million in fiscal year 2025, $258 million in fiscal year 2026 and $88 million in the current fiscal year. While the mayor expects a small surplus in fiscal year 2028, small shortfalls are expected the following four years. This is a projection, not a promise.

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The city is still staring down an $8 billion dollar backlog for capital infrastructure improvements, according to the new COO, Bethany Bezak.

“If we can hold the line on this new, stronger foundation for our operating budget, we will be able to turn our attention and start methodically taking down this infrastructure deficit,” said Gloria. For example, there are four elevators at City Hall. One Friday morning, the day of the press conference, one was out of order. The city says, under the balanced budget, they can afford to fix the broken elevator.

However, because of the infrastructure backlog, they cannot afford to replace the old elevators altogether. In order to do that, Bezak said, the city would need an ongoing, dedicated funding measure, like a tax.

“Additional funds would be needed to enhance any kind of service level,” said Bezak, citing the examples of restoring library hours or other cuts that disappointed San Diegans during the austere budget years. City leaders said they were able to do away with the deficit by making cuts, instituting the trash fee and new hotel tax revenue from voter–aprpoved Measure C. Pension payments, one of the city’s colossal costs, are less than expected, as well.

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Plus, city labor unions agreed to no raises this year.

“Things will always come up, but right now we have concluded and signed contracts ratified by the city council for the vast majority of city employees,” said Gloria.