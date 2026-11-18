The San Diego Maritime Museum proposes a new $80 million three-story facility replacing parking spaces. The Port District has approved initial environmental reviews for the Gateway Project.

The Maritime Museum of San Diego has introduced a significantly updated redevelopment proposal for its historic site on the North Embarcadero. This $80 million initiative, officially named the Gateway Project, aims to construct a new three-story facility designed to enhance public engagement with the institution's extensive collection of historic vessels.

The project targets the construction of a 27,000 square-foot building situated in the parking lot directly in front of the Star of India. This strategic location allows the museum to address long-standing infrastructure needs while providing a dedicated space for its growing educational programs and archival operations.

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Project Design and Architectural Details

The Gateway Project features a modern architectural approach that prioritizes transparency and integration with the surrounding urban environment. The structure is designed to be 75 feet high when accounting for elevator shafts, yet it utilizes largely transparent materials to blend seamlessly with the San Diego skyline.

Carrier Johnson + CULTURE developed the current design, which creates a metaphorical interpretation of a vessel hovering just above the ground. The building's proportions are intentionally similar to the footprint of the Star of India, creating a visual dialogue between the new structure and the historic ship.

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A standout feature of the facility is a 22-foot-high, open-air portal that passes through the center of the building. This design element, explained by Marin Gertler, the design principal and COO of Carrier Johnson, is intended to extend the public realm and create entirely new sightlines toward the bay.

Port District Approval and Stakeholder Reactions

The Board of Port Commissioners for the San Diego Unified Port District expressed strong support for the updated proposal during its recent meeting. The board members unanimously voted to authorize agency staff to begin the environmental work required by California's Environmental Quality Act.

Commissioner Ann Moore, who chairs the port's seven-member board, described the current iteration of the building's design as beautiful and iconic. She noted that the project aligns with the port's goal of being a world-class destination that spans 34 miles of coastline from Shelter Island to the border.

Christina Connett Brophy, the president and CEO of the Maritime Museum, emphasized that the building will help resolve awareness issues regarding the museum's broader mission. She explained that while visitors celebrate the Star of India, many do not realize she is part of a larger institutional program.

Facility Layout and Operational Changes

The proposed facility will house a variety of functions across its three levels to maximize utility and visitor experience. The first floor will include a bistro and a gift shop, featuring a portal that doubles as public space to encourage community interaction.

The private-access second level will contain a wet classroom, archival space, and staff offices. The third level is designed to host a full-sized museum gallery and an auditorium, providing ample room for exhibitions and educational events.

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An expansive rooftop deck will be located 52 feet above Harbor Drive, offering elevated views of the harbor. The design aims to fit a significant program into a beautiful building that provides extensive public access without overwhelming the historic setting.

Impact on Ship Relocation and Future Timeline

The project also necessitates repositioning the museum's famous ship collection to optimize visitor flow and viewing experiences. The Star of India will be moved off the Embarcadero to a new barge, a shift intended to provide better views of both the bay and the vessel itself.

This new site plan allows visitors to experience the entire fleet in one continuous loop, improving accessibility and engagement. The organization holds a 40-year lease for the 128,000 square-foot site at 1492 North Harbor Drive, which includes 128,000 square feet of water and wharf area just north of Ash Street.

The initial proposal faced permitting hurdles with the California Coastal Commission due to concerns about increased fill in San Diego Bay. The current land-based approach replaces the previous over-water version that was scrapped last year after encountering these regulatory challenges.

If the organization successfully raises the necessary funds, the museum hopes to start construction in 2028. The project will require a coastal development permit and must return to the board for final consideration once the environmental work is finished.